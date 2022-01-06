Childcare benefits scandalDutch government to pay million Euro fine over racist data discrimination

A scandal involving racial discrimination in the verification of childcare benefit claims continues to rock the Netherlands. Now the government accepts a fine in the millions. It is probably the first case in which a government has had to pay for data-based discrimination against citizens.

- - in Datenschutz - keine Ergänzungen
Empty wooden swing
The child benefit scandal shakes the Netherlands to this day Gemeinfrei-ähnlich freigegeben durch unsplash.com Gabriel

Due to massive violations of the General Data Protection Regulation, the Dutch government has to pay a fine of 2.75 million euros. As part of the so-called Toeslagenaffaire (dutch for childcare benefit affair), the tax authority used information about people’s nationality in a discriminatory and unlawful manner for years, the national data protection authority announced in December. The government has since acknowledged the mistakes.

The fine is the regulator’s response to a scandal that continues to deeply shake the Netherlands. In the 2010s, the national tax authority Belastingdienst falsely demanded childcare benefit refunds from tens of thousands of parents. Even minor formal errors in filling out forms led to horrendous claims, and a supposedly incorrect nationality could lead to stigmatizing fraud investigations for years. Many families dependent on state support were unjustly driven to financial ruin as a result.

The authority’s actions were proven to be racist. As the data protection authority points out in its press release, the Belastingdienst used data on the nationality of childcare benefit applicants as an indicator for various purposes. For example, the information on whether someone has dual citizenship was used in the decision if support was granted, although the tax authority should have deleted this data on more than 1.4 million people long ago.

Information on the citizenship of those affected had also been used as a marker for suspicion in detecting and combating fraud in the childcare benefit system. In an automated system for risk assessment of applicants, non-Dutch nationality was considered a risk factor. Anyone who had a nationality that was not exclusively Dutch was per se considered suspect to the tax authorities.

Victims had to fight for recognition

„Members of the public don’t have a choice; they are forced to allow the government to process their personal data“, Dutch Data Protection Commissioner Aleid Wolfsen said in a statement. Therefore, he said, it is imperative that everyone can have absolute confidence that this processing is taking place in a reasonable manner. „That the government doesn’t keep and process unnecessary data about individuals. And that there is never any element of discrimination involved in an individual’s contact with the government”, Wolfsen added.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Finance confirmed that her office accepted the fine and had initiated measures to stop the discriminatory data processing. Among other things, she said, the Belastingdienst had deleted the database containing information on dual citizenship.

The Dutch government had only admitted its wrongdoing after numerous cover-up attempts. Victims of the scandal spent years fighting for recognition and for the scandal to be cleared up. They have since been promised repayment of funds and compensation of 30,000 euros each.

After a parliamentary investigative committee found systematic discrimination and massive injustice at the end of 2020, the entire cabinet under Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned at the beginning of 2021. However, the scandal apparently did not do any lasting damage to the long-term Prime Minister: In the March elections, Rutte’s right-wing liberal party VVD once again became the strongest force. It was not until December that it agreed with the three other governing parties to continue its coalition under Rutte’s leadership.

Data discrimination: „When it goes wrong, it really goes wrong“

Cases of administrations using sensitive data to automatically evaluate citizens and making massive errors have repeatedly caused a stir in the past years. In Australia an algorithm incorrectly sent demands for repayments to recipients of government funds, plunging hundreds of thousands of people into crisis. In Europe, Austria has been arguing for years about a system that is supposed to predict job seekers‘ chances on the job market, systematically disadvantaging women and the elderly.

The fine in the Netherlands is probably the first case in which a government has to pay a penalty for data-based discrimination against citizens. Data Protection Commissioner Aleid Wolfsen therefore emphasizes the fundamental importance of the case. „In a world in which digitalisation is advancing rapidly, it’s becoming all the more crucial to protect individuals’ personal data in order to protect other fundamental rights, such as the rights to safety, property and health.“

The case exemplifies why this is so important, he said. „Unlawful processing by means of an algorithm led to a violation of the right to equality and non-discrimination.“ Digital applications, Wolfsen continued, have become irreplaceable and make it possible to process and combine large amounts of information in a practical way. „When it goes wrong, it really goes wrong.“

Du möchtest mehr kritische Berichterstattung?

Unsere Arbeit bei netzpolitik.org wird fast ausschließlich durch freiwillige Spenden unserer Leserinnen und Leser finanziert. Das ermöglicht uns mit einer Redaktion von derzeit 15 Menschen viele wichtige Themen und Debatten einer digitalen Gesellschaft journalistisch zu bearbeiten. Mit Deiner Unterstützung können wir noch mehr aufklären, viel öfter investigativ recherchieren, mehr Hintergründe liefern - und noch stärker digitale Grundrechte verteidigen!

 

Unterstütze auch Du unsere Arbeit jetzt mit deiner Spende.

Über den Autor/ die Autorin

Ingo ist Kommunikationswissenschaftler und seit 2016 Redakteur bei netzpolitik.org. Er schreibt und spricht über Datenpolitik, Überwachungskapitalismus und den digitalen Strukturwandel der Öffentlichkeit. Ingo gibt Workshops für junge und ältere Menschen in digitaler Selbstverteidigung und lehrt an Universitäten zur politischen Ökonomie digitaler Medien. Außerdem moderiert er Veranstaltungen und Diskussionen, etwa auf der re:publica oder beim Netzpolitischen Abend in Berlin. Ingo ist Mitglied des Vereins Digitale Gesellschaft sowie der sozialethischen Kammer der EKD und berät kirchliche Organisationen bei der digitalen Transformation.   Kontakt: Ingo ist per Mail an ingo | punkt | dachwitz | ett | netzpolitik.org (PGP-Key) erreichbar und als @roofjoke auf Twitter unterwegs.
Veröffentlicht 06.01.2022 um 18:04
Kategorie
Schlagworte
Unsere Lesetipps
Demo für Deutsche Wohnen und Co enteignen
Datenschutz

Datensammelwut14-Millionen-Bußgeld gegen Deutsche Wohnen landet vor EU-Gericht

Deutsche Wohnen sammelt massenhaft Kopien von Personalausweisen, Kontoauszügen und anderen sensiblen Dokumenten von Mieter*innen. Eigentlich müsste der Immo-Konzern nicht mehr erforderliche Daten löschen – doch das tat er jahrelang nicht. Der Fall landet nun vor dem Europäischen Gerichtshof.

Lesen Sie diesen Artikel: 14-Millionen-Bußgeld gegen Deutsche Wohnen landet vor EU-Gericht

0 Ergänzungen

Wir freuen uns auf Deine Anmerkungen, Fragen, Korrekturen und inhaltlichen Ergänzungen zum Artikel. Unsere Regeln zur Veröffentlichung von Ergänzungen findest Du unter netzpolitik.org/kommentare. Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.