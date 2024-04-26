Mastodon and PeertubeEU closing up shop in Fediverse because nobody wants to run servers

EU institutions are active on Mastodon and Peertube servers, thanks to a pilot project run by the European Data Protection Supervisor. But they’ll be shut down in May – because nobody wants to be responsible for them.

- , - in Öffentlichkeit - keine Ergänzungen
Gravestone showing European stars and a mastodon.
The EU wants to close its Mastodon server. (symbolic image) – Public Domain generated with Midjourney

Pretty much exactly two years ago, the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) started two services in the Fediverse as pilot projects: EU Voice, based on Mastodon, and EU Video, based on Peertube, were supposed to be “alternative, privacy-friendly and user-focused” social media platforms for the EU institutions, bodies and offices.

40 institutions opened an account on EU Voice, including the EDPS, the European Court of Justice and the EU Commission. Only six used the EU Video service. According to the EDPS, this still made the EU the biggest group of public bodies on the Fediverse – worldwide.

But these services are now hanging by a thread: In a press release, EDPS Wojciech Wiewiórowski declares his lack of success in finding “a new home for EU Voice and EU Video” – and in finding somebody who could “maintain the servers and sustain operations at the high standards that EUIs and our users deserve.” This means that both services will be shut down on May 18. The EDPS wants to help existing accounts in migrating to other services.

Legacy for a digital future

This all reads slightly absurdly in the press release, because the EDPS is celebrating the pilot project as a big success. It has “proved” that public bodies can offer platforms “that respect individuals’ fundamental rights”, according to the release. With this, they can offer “alternatives to common platforms owned by a handful of big players”. The EDPS seems proud of the success of a project with a legacy of showing that “collaborative efforts, and solutions to shape a safer digital future for the EU are possible.”

Or not – because none of the 40 institutions, bodies and offices in the whole Union wanted to take over, maintain and moderate two servers. Even though the effort and resources to do so shouldn’t be too high of a hurdle for an annual budget of more than 180 billion Euros.

Update, 8 pm:
The EU Commission has surprisingly announced on Mastodon:

Our commitment to the fediverse is here to stay.
We are working on a solution to ensure our continued presence on your feeds, taking full advantage of Mastodon’s identity portability.
And we are even growing the team behind our Mastodon presence, increasing efforts to engage with your comments on our posts.
We are fully committed to being a real part of the conversation in the fediverse.

Read the German version of this article

Deine Spende für digitale Freiheitsrechte

Wir berichten über aktuelle netzpolitische Entwicklungen, decken Skandale auf und stoßen Debatten an. Dabei sind wir vollkommen unabhängig. Denn unser Kampf für digitale Freiheitsrechte finanziert sich zu fast 100 Prozent aus den Spenden unserer Leser:innen.

Über die Autor:in

Markus Reuter recherchiert und schreibt zu Digitalpolitik, Desinformation, Zensur und Moderation sowie Überwachungstechnologien. Darüber hinaus beschäftigt er sich mit der Polizei, Grund- und Bürgerrechten sowie Protesten und sozialen Bewegungen. Für eine Recherchereihe zur Polizei auf Twitter erhielt er 2018 den Preis des Bayerischen Journalistenverbandes, für eine TikTok-Recherche 2020 den Journalismuspreis Informatik. Bei netzpolitik.org seit März 2016 als Redakteur dabei. Er ist erreichbar unter markus.reuter | ett | netzpolitik.org, sowie auf Mastodon und Bluesky.

Kontakt: E-Mail (OpenPGP)

ist freier EU-Korrespondent zu Digitalthemen. Nebenher bastelt er auch gern an Datenanalysen und postet auf seiner Webseite darüber, wenn etwas Interessantes herauskommt. Er ist zu erreichen in Brüssel, unter max@zarasophos.net (PGP-Schlüssel), auf Mastodon, Bluesky oder auf Twitter.

Veröffentlicht 26.04.2024 um 12:58
Kategorie
Schlagworte
Weitere Artikel
Ältere Männer in Trachten sitzen auf einer Kutsche.
Technologie

MastodonGemeinwohlorientierte Digitalisierung braucht Unterstützung statt Steine im Weg

Das Finanzamt hat den Hauptentwicklern von Mastodon die Gemeinnützigkeit aberkannt. Wer Digitalisierung und digitale Souveränität vorantreiben will, sollte die Entwicklung von freier und offener Software als gemeinnützig anerkennen. Ein Kommentar.

Lesen Sie diesen Artikel: Gemeinwohlorientierte Digitalisierung braucht Unterstützung statt Steine im Weg

0 Ergänzungen

Wir freuen uns auf Deine Anmerkungen, Fragen, Korrekturen und inhaltlichen Ergänzungen zum Artikel. Bitte keine reinen Meinungsbeiträge! Unsere Regeln zur Veröffentlichung von Ergänzungen findest Du unter netzpolitik.org/kommentare. Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.