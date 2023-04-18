Die verschlüsselten Messenger Element, Signal, Threema, Viber, WhatsApp, Wire und Session stellen sich in einem offenen Brief gemeinsam gegen den britischen Online Safety Bill. Das Gesetzesvorhaben soll Internetnutzer:innen vor schädlichen und illegalen Inhalten im Netz schützen. Unter anderem enthält es Bestimmungen, die den EU-Plänen für eine Chatkontrolle ähneln. Demnach sollen Online-Dienste, die nutzergeneriertes Material zulassen, sämtliche Inhalte aktiv auf potentiell schädliche Inhalte durchleuchten. Damit würde das Gesetz in der jetzigen Form die Verschlüsselung im Vereinigten Königreich untergraben.

„Als Ende-zu-Ende verschlüsselte Kommunikationsdienste fordern wir die britische Regierung auf, sich mit den Risiken zu befassen, die das Gesetz zur Online-Sicherheit für die Privatsphäre und die Sicherheit aller Menschen darstellt“, heißt es im Brief, den die Messenger gemeinsam verbreitet haben. Noch sei es nicht zu spät, das Gesetz anzupassen.

Ende-zu-Ende-Verschlüsselung sei die stärkste mögliche Verteidigungsmaßnahme um Unternehmen, Privatpersonen und Regierungen vor Online-Betrug, Betrug, Datendiebstahl und vor böswilligen Akteuren und feindlichen Staaten zu schützen. In seiner jetzigen Fassung würde der „Gesetzentwurf die Ende-zu-Ende-Verschlüsselung aufbrechen und damit der routinemäßigen, allgemeinen und wahllosen Überwachung persönlicher Nachrichten von Freunden, Familienmitgliedern, Angestellten, Führungskräften, Journalisten, Menschenrechtsaktivisten und sogar Politikern selbst Tür und Tor öffnen“, heißt es weiter. Das würde die Fähigkeit eines jeden, sicher zu kommunizieren, grundlegend untergraben.

„Beispiellose Bedrohung für die Privatsphäre“

Der Gesetzesentwurf stelle eine „beispiellose Bedrohung für die Privatsphäre, die Sicherheit und den Schutz aller Bürger des Vereinigten Königreichs und der Menschen, mit denen sie weltweit kommunizieren“ dar. Globale Anbieter von Ende-zu-Ende-verschlüsselten Produkten und Diensten könnten die Sicherheit ihrer Produkte und Dienste nicht schwächen, um einzelnen Regierungen entgegenzukommen. Es könne kein „britisches Internet“ oder eine Version der Ende-zu-Ende-Verschlüsselung geben, die speziell auf das Vereinigte Königreich zugeschnitten ist. Die britische Regierung müsse das Gesetz deswegen dringend überarbeiten.

Der offene Brief enthält keine Ankündigung, was die Messenger machen würden, sollte die britische Regierung den Forderungen nicht nachkommen. In der Vergangenheit hatten aber einzelne Messenger-Anbieter aufgezeigt, in welche Richtung ihre Reaktion gehen würde. So will Threema es auf einen Rausschmiss ankommen lassen, und WhatsApp hatte einen Rückzug aus Großbritannien ins Spiel gebracht.

Hier der offene Brief im Volltext:

Datum: 17. April 2023

To anyone who cares about safety and privacy on the internet.

As end-to-end-encrypted communication services, we urge the UK Government to address the risks that the Online Safety Bill poses to everyone’s privacy and safety. It is not too late to ensure that the Bill aligns with the Government’s stated intention to protect end-to-end encryption and respect the human right to privacy.

Around the world, businesses, individuals and governments face persistent threats from online fraud, scams and data theft. Malicious actors and hostile states routinely challenge the security of our critical infrastructure. End-to-end encryption is one of the strongest possible defenses against these threats, and as vital institutions become ever more dependent on internet technologies to conduct core operations, the stakes have never been higher.

As currently drafted, the Bill could break end-to-end encryption, opening the door to routine, general and indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages of friends, family members, employees, executives, journalists, human rights activists and even politicians themselves, which would fundamentally undermine everyone’s ability to communicate securely.

The Bill provides no explicit protection for encryption, and if implemented as written, could empower OFCOM to try to force the proactive scanning of private messages on end-to-end encrypted communication services – nullifying the purpose of end-to-end encryption as a result and compromising the privacy of all users.

In short, the Bill poses an unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety and security of every UK citizen and the people with whom they communicate around the world, while emboldening hostile governments who may seek to draft copy-cat laws.

Proponents say that they appreciate the importance of encryption and privacy while also claiming that it’s possible to surveil everyone’s messages without undermining end-to-end encryption. The truth is that this is not possible.

We aren’t the only ones who share concerns about the UK Bill. The United Nations has warned that the UK Government’s efforts to impose backdoor requirements constitute “a paradigm shift that raises a host of serious problems with potentially dire consequences”.

Even the UK Government itself has acknowledged the privacy risks that the text of the Bill poses, but has said its “intention” isn’t for the Bill to be interpreted this way.

Global providers of end-to-end encrypted products and services cannot weaken the security of their products and services to suit individual governments. There cannot be a “British internet,” or a version of end-to-end encryption that is specific to the UK.

The UK Government must urgently rethink the Bill, revising it to encourage companies to offer more privacy and security to its residents, not less. Weakening encryption, undermining privacy, and introducing the mass surveillance of people’s private communications is not the way forward.

Signed by those who care about keeping our conversations secure:

Matthew Hodgson, CEO, Element

Alex Linton, Director, OPTF/Session

Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal

Martin Blatter, CEO, Threema

Ofir Eyal, CEO, Viber

Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp at Meta

Alan Duric, CTO, Wire