Dr. Jutta Steiner

Jutta is CEO of UK-based Parity Technologies Ltd. where the team is busy building the infrastructure for the future Web 3. Web 3 will rely on decentralised technologies such as blockchain and other p2p protocols. This p2p architecture is fundamental to rebalance the current power dynamics that affect our digital lives.

Before founding Parity Technologies Ltd., Jutta oversaw the IT security audit for the Ethereum foundation prior to the launch of the public blockchain in 2015. She also is a co-founder of Project Provenance Ltd., a London based start-up that employs blockchain technology to make supply chains more transparent.

Jutta holds a PhD in Applied Mathematics. Having left academia, she initially joined consultancy McKinsey in their Berlin offices.

Talk: "Hello Web 3! – Blockchain und andere p2p-Technologien als Grundlage für das zukünftige soziale und sichere Internet"