Interne Dokumente: So dreist treiben die EU-Staaten die Vorratsdatenspeicherung voran

Die Vorratsdatenspeicherung ist der Zombie europäischer Digital-Gesetze: 2006 beschlossen, 2014 gekippt, 2016 gekippt, aktuell liegt sie schon wieder beim Europäischen Gerichtshof. Die Mitgliedstaaten beharren trotzdem auf der anlasslosen Speicherung sämtlicher Telekommunikationsdaten, bei ihrem Gipfel im Dezember titelten wir: Die EU-Staaten missachten das höchste Gericht.

Beim EU-Gipfel im Juni haben die Mitgliedstaaten die Datensammlung als wesentliches Ermittlungs-Instrument bezeichnet und die Kommission beauftragt, eine Studie über mögliche Lösungen zu erstellen. Wir haben interne Dokumente erhalten, die zeigen, wie dieser Beschluss zustande kam. Diese Dokumente veröffentlichen wir im Volltext.

Begrenzung nicht umsetzungsfähig

In der zuständigen Arbeitsgruppe bezeichnet die Bundesregierung die Vorratsdatenspeicherung als „alternativlos“, trotz höchstrichterlicher Urteile auch in Deutschland. Die Gerichte haben klargestellt, dass Daten nicht anlasslos von allen Menschen gespeichert werden dürfen, sondern nur „auf das absolut Notwendige beschränkt“, auch „hinsichtlich der betroffenen Personen“. Deutschland will eine solche Begrenzung – zum Beispiel geografisch – nicht akzeptieren, das sei „nicht umsetzungsfähig“.

Politisch wird die anlasslose Speicherung aller Kommunikationsdaten meist mit dem Kampf gegen den Terrorismus begründet. Die aktuelle Initiative spricht allerdings bereits im Titel neben Terrorismus auch von Kriminalität. Und Frankreich hat sogar durchgesetzt, gar nicht mehr zwischen beiden zu unterscheiden: „Terrorismus sei ein Unterfall der Kriminalität und nicht als eigene Kategorie zu werten.“ Im endgültigen Beschluss fehlt „Terrorismus“ ganz.

Einmal eingeführt, wird jede Überwachungsmaßnahme ausgeweitet. In Estland wurde ein Ermittlungsverfahren mit „extensiver Nutzung der Vorratsdatenspeicherung“ verfolgt. Doch dabei ging es weder um Terrorismus noch schwere Kriminalität, sondern um „eine Kumulation von mehreren kleinen Fällen und einiger etwas größerer Fälle“. Auch das muss möglich sein, fordern die EU-Staaten.

Überwachung ist Datenschutz

Wie dreist die Justiz- und Innenminister abseits der Öffentlichkeit argumentieren, verdeutlicht Dänemark. Dort wurde die anlasslose Massenüberwachung bei einem „Datendiebstahl mit vielen tausend Betroffenen“ eingesetzt. Das Fazit: „Man habe mit der Vorratsdatenspeicherung sozusagen Datenschutz betrieben.“ George Orwell wäre stolz gewesen.

Insgesamt haben alle Staaten in der Arbeitsgruppe den Entwurf der Ratspräsidentschaft in vielen Punkten noch verschärft, das verdeutlicht eine Visualisierung der Änderungen. Die Mitgliedstaaten haben durchgesetzt, von der Kommission mal wieder eine Studie zur Vorratsspeicherung zu fordern, explizit „einschließlich einer etwaigen künftigen Gesetzgebungsinitiative“.

Doch der Auftrag wurde verschoben. Im Februar warnte die EU-Kommission davor, die Studie noch vor der Europawahl im Mai zu beauftragen, „der politische Kontext“ sei „schwierig“. Kein Problem: Die Studie wurde einfach elf Tage nach der Wahl beauftragt.

Spielräume bei E-Privacy

An einem Punkt gestand die Arbeitsgruppe ein, „dass der Europäische Gerichtshof die Vorratsdatenspeicherung […] streng ablehne“. Doch statt sich an die klaren Urteile des obersten Gerichts zu halten, hoffen Staaten wie Frankreich, dass das Gericht seine Meinung wieder ändert.

Trotzdem wollen die Staaten „für alle Eventualitäten vorbereitet sein“. Wenn die Vorratsdatenspeicherung nicht mit EU-Richtlinie und nicht mit nationalen Gesetzen geht, soll sie eben in der anstehenden E-Privacy-Verordnung untergebracht werden – da gäbe es „Spielräume“.

Outline of key political messages on improving retention of data for the purpose of fighting crime and terrorism effectively

In order to progress the discussions on data retention for the purpose of effectively fighting crime and terrorism, the Presidency would like to examine with delegations their views on the way forward and more specifically on the possible preparation of Council conclusions on data retention to be submitted for adoption by the Justice and Home Affairs Council on 6/7 June 2019. These conclusions would contribute to moving from the current reflection stage into a stage of examination and assessment of the various options for addressing the challenges stemming from the lack of a general legal framework at EU level.

With a view to drawing up a first draft of such Council conclusions on data retention, the Presidency would like to present to delegations an outline of key political messages which is set out in ANNEX to this document.

The Presidency invites delegations to give their comments on the outline either orally in the DAPIX Friends of Presidency Data retention Working Party that will take place on 4 February 2019 and/or in writing.

ANNEX

Outline of key political messages on improving retention of data for the purpose of fighting crime and terrorism effectively

1. Indication of the current situation.

1.1. In the digital age law enforcement and judicial authorities as well as intelligence services rely heavily on data to successfully investigate criminal and/or terrorist activities.

1.2. Law enforcement, judicial and other competent authorities consider that the data normally retained by telecommunications operators and service providers for business purposes are not enough to ensure that they have the necessary information available to conduct their investigations of crime and terrorism effectively. Therefore, it has been considered necessary to impose additional data retention obligations on those providers to meet law enforcement operational needs. However, such retention of data could infringe upon individual fundamental rights, in particular the rights to privacy and protection of personal data.

1.3. The rulings of the European Court of Justice in the cases Digital Rights Ireland and Tele 2 set out the criteria for the lawful retention of data and access thereof.

1.4. In this context, Member States expressed their view that the findings of the European Court of Justice in Digital Rights Ireland and Tele 2 do not apply to subscriber data, but only to traffic and location data.

1.5. [The existence of different national legal regimes for data retention may be counterproductive for cooperation and information exchange between competent authorities.]

2. Relevant events to be taken into consideration

2.1. The conclusions of the European Council of 18 October 2018 that call for measures to provide Member States‘ law enforcement authorities and Europol with adequate resources to face new challenges posed by technological developments and the evolving security threat landscape, including through pooling of equipment, enhanced partnerships with the private sector, interagency cooperation and improved access to data.

2.2. The common reflection process launched by the Council on data retention for the purpose of prevention and prosecution of crime and terrorism assisted Member States analysing the requirements of the relevant case-law of the Court of Justice of the EU and in exploring possible options for ensuring the availability of data needed to fight crime and terrorism effectively in light of the case-law of the Court of Justice.

2.3. The exchange of views in the Justice and Home Affairs Council on 6/7 December 2018. In this Council meeting, the Austrian Presidency informed Ministers about the state of play of this reflection process. In reaction, several Ministers called upon the Commission to conduct a comprehensive study on the possible solutions for retaining data, including a legislative initiative one, taking into account the development of national and EU case law.

2.4. The relevant case law at national and EU level, in particular the most recent requests for a preliminary ruling by the Constitutional Court in Belgium and by the Conseil d’Etat in France to the European Court of Justice.

2.5. The report of the Special Committee on Terrorism of the European Parliament which notes that the necessity of an appropriate data retention regime was consistently raised during the work of the Committee and that the rapporteurs believe it is necessary to provide for an EU regime on data retention, in line with the requirements stemming from the case-law of the Court of Justice of the EU, while taking into account the needs of the competent authorities and the specificities of the counter-terrorism field.

2.6. The currently applicable ePrivacy Directive, the reformed legislative framework of the European Union, in particular the General Data Protection Regulation and the Law Enforcement Directive, as well as the ongoing negotiations on the Commission proposal for a new ePrivacy Regulation.

3. Suggested way forward

3.1. The use of investigative measures should be guided by the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms and the principles of purpose limitation, necessity and proportionality.

3.2. Legislative reforms at national or European level, including the new e-Privacy Regulation, should not prevent future developments as regards retention of data.

3.3. Council should continue the work in the DAPIX Friends of Presidency Working Party on data retention.

3.4. The Council invites the Commission to take the appropriate steps to address the needs of competent authorities to have certain data available with a view to fighting crime and terrorism effectively.

3.5. At a first stage, such steps could include a number of targeted consultations with relevant stakeholders to complement the work being carried out in the DAPIX Friends of Presidency Working Party. The Council invites the Commission to regularly report to the Working Party about its findings from to these consultations.

3.6. At a second stage, the outcome of these consultations should feed into a comprehensive study on possible solutions for retaining data, including the consideration for a future legislative initiative one. Besides the outcome of the consultations, such study should also take into account:

the evolving case-law of the European Court of Justice and of national courts relevant for data retention; and

the outcomes of the common reflection process as set out in particular in the Presidency Notes 14480/1/17 REV1 and 14329/18.

3.7. The study should inter alia further substantiate the concept of restricted data retention (first level of interference) and the concept of targeted access to retained data (second level of interference), and explore to what extent the cumulative effect of strong safeguards and limitations at both intervention levels could assist in mitigating the overall impact of retaining those data [, in particular when it is ensured that access is solely given to specific data needed for a specific investigation.]

3.8. The Council invites the Commission to report on the state-of-play of its work on data retention by the end of 2019.

Sitzung der Ratsarbeitsgruppe DAPIX (Friends of Presidency – „Data retention“) am 4. Februar 2019

I. Zusammenfassung und Wertung

Die Sitzung befasste sich nach einer kurzen Vorstellung der neuen Präsidentschaft im Wesentlichen mit den Berichten der Mitgliedstaaten zu aktuellen nationalen Gesetzesinitiativen und den in den Mitgliedstaaten derzeit laufenden nationalen Gerichtsverfahren zur Vorratsdatenspeicherung (VDS). Estland stellte zudem sein beim EuGH neu anhängiges Vorlageverfahren vor. Anschließend erfolgte die Diskussion des von der Präsidentschaft neu erstellten Papiers (WK 870/2019), welches zentrale Botschaften zur VDS und zur weiteren Behandlung des Themas beinhaltet. Vor diesem Hintergrund wurde die weitere Vorgehensweise auch im Hinblick auf das Herantreten an die Kommission diskutiert. Zum Abschluss berichteten die Mitgliedstaaten über ihre Stellungnahmen und Argumente in den Vorlageverfahren vor dem EuGH (Frankreich / Belgien).

II. Handlungsempfehlungen

III. Im Einzelnen

Die neue rumänische Präsidentschaft eröffnete die Sitzung und stellte zunächst das Team und die rumänische Präsidentschaft mit einem Willkommensvideo vor. Die Tagesordnung wurde erläutert und wie unter TOP 1 angenommen. Unter TOP 3 sollten zunächst allgemeine Anmerkungen am Text und anschließend dezidierte Anmerkungen erfolgen. Unter TOP 4 wurden die Mitgliedstaaten eingeladen ihre Stellungnahmen vor dem EuGH in den laufenden Vorlageverfahren zu präsentieren.

TOP 2: Situation in den Mitgliedstaaten – relevante Entwicklungen zur VDS = Meinungsaustausch

Frankreich eröffnete die Diskussion. Derzeit liegt ein neuer Fall zur Vorratsdatenspeicherung dem obersten nationalen Gerichtshof vor, der am 05.02.2019 mündlich verhandelt wird. Frankreich will die Mitgliedstaaten über den Fortgang des Verfahrens in der kommenden Sitzung unterrichten.

Deutschland berichtete über die Verfahren vor dem Bundesverwaltungsgericht und dem Bundesverfassungsgericht und dass Entscheidungen in beiden Verfahren noch nicht absehbar sind.

Slowenien hatte keine Veränderungen mitzuteilen, eventuell gebe es im April Neuigkeiten.

Zypern trugt vor, die seitens des EuGH im Rahmen des Tele2 Urteils gemachten Ausführungen zur geografischen Einschränkung der VDS seien bei ihnen nicht zu implementieren. Es seien jedoch national hohe Zugriffsbeschränkungen gesetzt worden, weswegen die Regelungen europarechtskonform seien.

Großbritannien erläuterte, es gebe eine neue nationale Gesetzgebung zur VDS, die inzwischen beide Häuser passiert habe. Nach der neuen Regelung sei die Erhebung der Daten auf „serious crime“ limitiert. Darüber hinaus stehe in dem Verfahren „Campaign liberty“ für 2019 eine Entscheidung an. Hier werde man bei Gelegenheit weiter berichten.

Estland trug zunächst vor, dass es national keine neuen gesetzgeberischen Entwicklungen gebe. Man habe jedoch im Dezember 2018 eine Umfrage zum Thema VDS gestartet. Insbesondere seitens der betroffenen Behörden habe es Rückmeldungen mit der Bitte um Ausweitung der VDS gegeben. Außerdem gebe es ein neues Vorlageverfahren vor dem EuGH (C-746/18), in welchem ein Täter auch aufgrund von extensiver Nutzung der VDS mehrerer Taten überführt wurde. Es ergebe sich die Problematik, dass dieser Fall tatsächlich eine Kumulation von mehreren kleinen Fällen und einiger etwas größerer Fälle sei, von denen ein großer Teil nicht der schweren Kriminalität zuzuordnen sei. Man hoffe jedoch, dass der Fall den EuGH zu mehr Klarheit veranlasse. Für den 1. April sei eine erste Anhörung angesetzt. Die Mitgliedstaaten wurden gebeten, sich an dem Verfahren zu beteiligen.

Irland trug vor, dass der nationale High Court mit Entscheidung vom 06.12.2018 die nationale VDS Regelung (Section 6-1) für mit den EU-Grundrechten unvereinbar erklärt habe. Es sei ein für Irland sehr sensibler und komplexer Fall. Irland stehe den Mitgliedstaaten bei Rückfragen gerne zur Verfügung.

Schweden verwies auf die Problematik der Regierungsbildung der letzten Monate. Die Regierung habe sich nunmehr neu formiert. Man hoffe, dass man in der nächsten Sitzung über neue Gesetzgebungsinitiativen berichten könne. Zugleich verwies Schweden darauf, dass bei der E-Privacy-Verordnung das Thema des Kindesmissbrauchs in den Fokus gerückt sei. Diese Entwicklung sei auch für die Ratsarbeitsgruppe DAPIX von Belang, man solle dies im Auge behalten.

TOP 3: Nachbereitung zum JI-Rat vom 06./07. Dezember 2018 – Ausarbeitung zentraler politischer Botschaften zur VDS

Frankreich führte aus grundsätzlich mit dem neuen Bezugsdokument und dessen Inhalten einverstanden zu sein, merkte jedoch an, dass die im Dokument vorgenommene Differenzierung zwischen Kriminalität und Terrorismus vermieden werden sollte. Terrorismus sei ein Unterfall der Kriminalität und nicht als eigene Kategorie zu werten. Gleichzeitig merkte Frankreich an, dass es aufgrund der aktuellen Vorlageverfahren strategisch ungünstig sein könnte, das Papier jetzt zu publizieren. Dies könnte negative Auswirkungen auf die Verfahren haben. Es müsse daher überlegt werden, zunächst die Entscheidung des EuGH abzuwarten, bevor eine derartige Position bezogen werde. Frankreich unterstütze darüber hinaus die Erwägungen von Belgien zur E-Privacy-Verordnung um Spielräume für den Fall zu haben, dass der EuGH in den laufenden Vorlageverfahren die VDS weiterhin streng ablehne. Man müsse für alle Eventualitäten vorbereitet sein.

Belgien unterstützte die Position von Frankreich. Zudem wurde angemerkt, dass der Text den Bereich der Nachrichtendienste aussparen solle. Zwar könne es immer Überlappungen geben, die Nachrichtendienste seien jedoch nicht vom EU-Recht umfasst. Dem schlossen sich Großbritannien und Tschechien an.

Deutschland trug vor in dem Bezugsdokument eine gute Grundlage für die weiteren Beratungen zu sehen. Insbesondere befürwortet Deutschland die Idee, an die Kommission heranzutreten, um eine Studie zu den verbliebenen Voraussetzungen und Möglichkeiten der VDS in Auftrag zu geben. Dem schlossen sich Polen und Niederlande an; Spanien betonte die Notwendigkeit der Berücksichtigung von technischen Aspekten.

Estland, Schweden und Österreich begrüßten das Dokument als gute Grundlage, die die generelle Debatte in die Praxis bringe.

Kommission bedankte sich für die Zusammenarbeit und das vorgelegte Papier. Man wolle auf jeden Fall eng mit den Mitgliedstaaten zusammenarbeiten und sich einbringen. Kommission bedankte sich für die Möglichkeit, das neue Bezugsdokument kommentieren zu dürfen. Man habe die Diskussion sehr genau verfolgt, insbesondere auch in Bezug auf die weitere Vorgehensweise und die geäußerten Wünsche an die Kommission. Man sei guter Hoffnung, dass man hier Fortschritte erzielen könne.

Kommission wies unter Bezugnahme auf 3.5. des Dokuments (Herantreten an Akteure der VDS zum Austausch, Einholung einer Studie) hin, dass insbesondere hier der politische Kontext zu berücksichtigen sei. 2019 sei EP-Wahljahr, weswegen es schwierig sei, konkrete Studien in Auftrag zu geben. Man wolle aber auf Interessenvertreter, Industrie, nationale Behörden, technische Sachverständige etc. zugehen und im Rahmen dieser Besprechungen das vorhandene Wissen erweitern. Diese Treffen sollten jedoch auf keinen Fall die Ratsarbeitsgruppe ersetzen, sondern neue Perspektiven und Denkanstöße liefern. Gleichwohl wolle man aber keine zu große Erwartungen bei den Mitgliedstaaten wecken. Primärziel sei es, vorhandene Wissenslücken zu schließen. Zu der Bitte hinsichtlich der Einholung einer Studie verwies Kommission darauf, dass dies derzeit nicht als der geeignetste Weg gehalten werde. Aufgrund der anstehenden EuGH Entscheidungen könnten bereits begonnene Arbeiten zunichte gemacht werden, weswegen es nicht sinnvoll sei, zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt eine derartige Studie einzuholen. Man hoffe, dass die anstehenden Entscheidungen mehr Klarheit bringen werden. Die Entscheidungen würden die Mitgliedstaaten und auch die Kommission in jedem Fall im Bereich der VDS voranbringen. Man wolle die Anmerkungen der Ratsarbeitsgruppe auf jeden Fall aufgreifen und im Blick behalten. Darüber hinaus müsse man offen und unvoreingenommen an die Sache herangehen. Eine zu dezidierte Fragestellung (wie in 3.7. des Dokuments vorgeschlagen) sei unerwünscht präskriptiv. Kommission beabsichtigt ebenfalls noch schriftliche Kommentare einzureichen.

TOP 4: Berichte der Mitgliedstaaten über die von ihnen vorgebrachten Argumente in den Vorlageverfahren vor dem EuGH

Schweden führte aus, man habe seine Argumentationsstruktur dergestalt aufgebaut, dass man zunächst die Position vertreten habe, die VDS sei Bestandteil der nationalen Sicherheits- und Verteidigungspolitik und daher ausschließliche Kompetenz der EU-Mitgliedsstaaten. Schweden bekundete die Hoffnung, dass der EuGH sich dieser Argumentation zumindest teilweise anschließe und damit Handlungsoptionen eröffne. Für den Fall, dass der EuGH die Argumentation nicht aufgreife, habe man insbesondere die Sicherheit und den Schutz der Bürger als Staatsaufgabe angeführt. Die Implementierung von Sicherheitsmechanismen (sog. safeguards) zur Einschränkung der Erhebung von Vorratsdaten seien ebenfalls zentrale Argumente gewesen.

Deutschland stellte die zentralen Punkte aus seinen Eingaben in den Vorlageverfahren vor. Hierbei sei zunächst auf die derzeitige Alternativlosigkeit hingewiesen worden. Anschließend sei die hohe Bedeutung der VDS für die Strafverfolgungsbehörden benannt worden. Weiter sei ausgeführt worden, dass aus Sicht von Deutschland eine Vereinbarkeit der VDS mit der EU-Grundrechte Charta möglich sei, sofern ausreichend safeguards implementiert würden. Dies sei insbesondere der Fall, wenn auf der Erhebungsebene die Begrenzung auf schwere Kriminalität, Zugriffsbeschränkungen, Transparenz und Datensicherheit sowie adäquate Speicherfristen garantiert seien. Darüber hinaus habe Deutschland in den Vorlageverfahren darauf hingewiesen, dass z.B. eine geografische Begrenzung der VDS nicht umsetzungsfähig sei.

Dänemark führte aus, dass man das Belgien-Verfahren zusätzlich mit einem Fall untermalt habe, in welchem die VDS bei einem umfassenden Datendiebstahl mit vielen tausend Betroffenen zur Überführung des Täters geführt habe. Man habe mit der VDS sozusagen Datenschutz betrieben.

Präsidentschaft bedankte sich für die Teilnahme am heutigen Termin, erinnerte an die Einreichung der schriftlichen Kommentare und schloss die Sitzung. Das nächste Treffen der DAPIX ist für den 11. April avisiert.

Revised draft Outline of key political messages on improving retention of data for the purpose of fighting crime effectively

On 29 January 2019, the Presidency submitted a draft Outline of key political messages on improving retention of data for the purpose of fighting crime effectively (WK 870/2019 INIT). This draft Outline aims to provide the basis for conclusions that the Council could be invited to adopt at its meeting on 6/7 June 2019.

In light of the comments from delegations expressed in the DAPIX Working Party on 4 February and submitted as written contributions, the Presidency has revised the draft Outline. Delegations will find the revised draft Outline in Annex I. Changes to the previous text are indicated in underlined and underlined strike through Delegations will find a synthesis of the written comments in Annex II.

The Presidency invites delegations to give their comments either orally, at the meeting of the DAPIX working Party on 11 April 2019, and/or in writing.

The Presidency intends to re-work the draft Outline into Council Conclusions format and send these draft Council Conclusions to delegations in advance of the meeting on 11 April 2019.

ANNEX I

Outline of key political messages on improving retention of data for the purpose of fighting crime, including and terrorism, effectively:

1. Indication of the current situation.

1.1. In the digital age law enforcement, and judicial authorities and other competent authorities as well as intelligence services rely heavily on data to successfully investigate criminal and/or terrorist activities, such as terrorism for example.

1.2. Law enforcement, judicial and other competent authorities consider that the data normally retained by telecommunications operators and service providers for business purposes are not enough to ensure that they have the necessary information available to conduct their investigations of crime and terrorism effectively. Business purposes are no guarantee that data will be retained at all and, if so, for what period of time. There is also no guarantee that the telecommunications operators and service providers retain such specific data as may be required by law enforcement, judicial and other competent authorities. Therefore, it has been considered necessary to require impose additional and transparent data retention obligations for on those providers to meet law enforcement operational needs. Such However, such retention of data should provide sufficient safeguards for guaranteeing infringe upon individual fundamental rights, as enshrined in the Charter, in particular the rights to privacy and protection of personal data.

1.3. The rulings of the European Court of Justice in the cases Digital Rights Ireland and Tele 2 set out the criteria for the lawful retention of data and access thereof.

1.4. In this context, Member States expressed their view that the findings of the European Court of Justice in Digital Rights Ireland and Tele 2 do not apply to subscriber data, but only to traffic and location data.

1.5. The existence of different national legal regimes for data retention may be counter-productive for cooperation and information exchange between competent authorities.

2. Relevant events to be taken into consideration

2.1. The conclusions of the European Council of 18 October 2018 that call for measures to provide Member States‘ law enforcement authorities and Europol with adequate resources to face new challenges posed by technological developments and the evolving security threat landscape, including through pooling of equipment, enhanced partnerships with the private sector, interagency cooperation and improved access to data.

2.2. In its conclusions of 23 June 2017, the European Council stressed the importance of securing availability of data for the effectiveness of the fight against serious crime, including terrorism. The common reflection process launched by the Council on data retention for the purpose of prevention and prosecution of crime and terrorism assisted Member States in analysing the requirements of the relevant case-law of the Court of Justice of the EU and in exploring possible options for ensuring the availability of data needed to fight crime and terrorism effectively in light of the case-law of the Court of Justice which is evolving as new cases have been brought before the European Court of Justice following the TELE 2 ruling.

2.3. The exchange of views in the Justice and Home Affairs Council on 6/7 December 2018. In this Council meeting, the Austrian Presidency informed Ministers about the state of play of this reflection process. In reaction, several Ministers called upon the Commission to conduct a comprehensive study on the possible solutions for retaining data, including a legislative initiative one, taking into account the development of national and EU case law.

2.4. The relevant case law at national and EU level, in particular the most recent requests for a preliminary ruling by the Constitutional Court in Belgium, and by the Conseil d’Etat in France and the Supreme Court of Estonia to the European Court of Justice.

2.5. The report of the Special Committee on Terrorism of the European Parliament which notes that the necessity of an appropriate data retention regime was consistently raised during the work of the Committee and that the rapporteurs believe it is necessary to provide for an EU regime on data retention, in line with the requirements stemming from the case-law of the Court of Justice of the EU, while taking into account the needs of the competent authorities and the specificities of the counter-terrorism field.

2.6. The currently applicable ePrivacy Directive, the reformed legislative framework of the European Union, in particular the General Data Protection Regulation and the Law Enforcement Directive, as well as the ongoing negotiations on the Commission proposal for a new ePrivacy Regulation.

3. Suggested way forward

3.1. The use of investigative measures should be guided by the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms and the principles of purpose limitation, necessity and proportionality. At the same time, due account has to be taken that data retention constitutes an essential tool for law enforcement, judicial and other competent authorities to effectively investigate serious crime, including terrorism.

3.2. Legislative reforms at national or European level, including the new e-Privacy Regulation, should maintain the legal possibility for schemes for retention of data at EU and national level that take into account not prevent future developments and that are compliant with the requirements of the European Court of Justice as regards retention of data .

3.3. Council should continue the work in the DAPIX Friends of Presidency Working Party on data retention.

3.4. The Council invites the Commission to take the appropriate steps to evaluate address the needs of competent authorities to have the certain data available that are strictly necessary with a view to fighting crime, including and terrorism, effectively.

3.5. At a first stage, such steps could include a number of targeted consultations with relevant stakeholders to complement the work being carried out in the DAPIX-Friends of Presidency Working Party. The Council invites the Commission to periodically update regularly report to the Working Party about its findings from to these consultations.

3.6. At a second stage, the outcome of these consultations should feed into a comprehensive study on possible solutions for retaining data, including the consideration for a future legislative initiative one . Besides the outcome of the consultations, such study should also take into account:

the evolving case-law of the European Court of Justice and of national courts relevant for data retention; and

the outcomes of the common reflection process as set out in particular in the Presidency Notes 14480/1/17 REV1 and 14329/18.

3.7. The study should inter alia further substantiate the concepts of general, targeted and restricted data retention (first level of interference) and the concept of targeted access to retained data (second level of interference), and explore to what extent the cumulative effect of strong safeguards and possible limitations at both intervention levels could assist in mitigating the overall impact of retaining those data to protect the fundamental rights of the Charter, while ensuring the effectiveness of the investigations, in particular when it is ensured that access is solely given to specific data needed for a specific investigation.

3.8. The Council invites the Commission to report on the state-of-play of its work on data retention by the end of 2019.