While there is a lot of discussion about new Twitter alternatives and the relevance of journalists and other critical groups of users, the potential of university-based Fediverse instances has hardly been addressed. It is high time for universities to get involved in the Fediverse. This is a call to action.

Most students around the world have one thing in common as soon as they are admitted to a university: an official university e-mail address. While today the university e-mail address is probably a second, third, or even fourth address for most freshmen and freshwomen, in the early days of the internet, it was often their first e-mail address.

The curious thing about universities‘ decision to use e-mail as the primary communication channel was that e-mail is an open standard. The university e-mail address not only provides students with official information from their university, but they can also use it for any other purpose. At the same time, e-mail does not belong to anyone; universities usually operate their own mail servers.

University e-mail addresses were and are not a silo but a gateway to the digital e-mail world. And with good reason: science is an international endeavor, and the ability to communicate across university boundaries is essential. How absurd would it be to establish a mail system that only works within one university?

Where are the universities in the Fediverse?

Most of what applies to e-mail also applies to Mastodon and other Fediverse services. Therefore, the question arises, why don’t universities already operate their own Mastodon or Friendica instances in addition to their own e-mail servers – and not only for organizational units and teachers, but also for their students? Why don’t students receive a Mastodon handle along with their e-mail address when they enroll? Why don’t universities host lecture videos via PeerTube in the Fediverse?

There is a case to be made for greater university involvement in the Fediverse:

Decentralization: Decentralized social networks correspond to the decentralized nature of research and teaching at universities. Just as the internet was initially primarily a network of university networks, universities could also contribute to bringing the Fediverse from the niche into the mainstream, creating an ideal communication infrastructure for scientific exchange.

The challenge of moderation

Of course, there are challenges associated with university Fediverse offerings:

Moderation effort: The need for moderation is certainly the first and most important concern when it comes to universities having their own Mastodon instances. And this is probably also the biggest cost point: it will not work without professional community management. However, there is a lot to be said for using them primarily to train and supervise volunteer moderators, who could be recruited among students and faculty.

Conclusion

Universities and colleges are ideally positioned to be involved in the Fediverse. In fact, researchers from around the world are already there, as evidenced by the various disciplinary opt-in lists of Academics on Mastodon. They recognize the Fediverse’s potential to contribute to publicly owned scholarly knowledge, as Björn Brembs and colleagues have advocated for in Nature.

First tentative steps with Mastodon instances by universities such as MIT, non-university research associations like the Helmholtz Association and the Mastodon pilot for research and education by the Dutch Surf.nl point already into this direction. However, the full potential of decentralized social networks will only become clear when universities also bring students into the Fediverse.

This post is an English and slightly updated version of this German article.