Algorithmen und Künstliche Intelligenz: Schwerpunktthema auf der re:publica´18

Kommende Woche findet vom 2. bis 4. Mai in Berlin die zwölfte re:publica statt, die sich im Umfeld von netzpolitik.org gegründet und entwickelt hat. Eines der Schwerpunktthemen sind in diesem Jahr der Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz, Machine Learning und Algorithmen. In zahlreichen Vorträgen und Diskussionen werden unterschiedliche Betrachtungsweisen auf das Thema gezeigt. Wir haben hier einen thematischen Überblick durch das Programm. Dieser hat keinen Anspruch auf Vollständigkeit.

Die Vorträge und Diskussionen mit Beteiligung unserer Redaktion haben wir in einem anderen Artikel aufgeschrieben.

Einführungen:

2.5., 11 Uhr, Stage 1

Danah Boyd: Opening Keynote: How an Algorithmic World Can Be Undermined

Algorithmic technologies that rely on data don’t necessarily support a social world that many of us want to live in. We must grapple with the biases embedded in and manipulation of these systems, particularly when so many parts of society are dependent on sociotechnical systems.

2.5., 18:30 Uhr, Saal 1

Ranga Yogeshwar: Mensch und Maschine – wer programmiert wen?

Wir werden in den nächsten zehn Jahren sehr stark mit dem Aufkommen von künstlicher Intelligenz konfrontiert werden. Sie wird viele Bereiche unseres Lebens fundamental verändern. Von Industrie 4.0 über autonome Maschinen bis hin zu Anwendungen in der Medizin verstärkt sich der Einsatz von Deep Learning – Systemen. Dabei stellt sich die Frage, inwieweit wir diesen neuen intelligenten Systemen vertrauen können. Wieviel Verantwortung geben wir ab?

2.5., 17:15 Uhr, Stage 1

Wendy Chun: Beyond Recognition: Cyberspace’s past, present and future

Every day, we hear new stories about how the Internet destroys society. It’s filled, it seems, with military-grade psyops and discriminatory algorithms. Why? Rather than look fondly back to “cyberspace,” this talk argues today’s situation stems from misguided assumptions about bodiless communication. It further reveals connections between segregation, eugenics and current network tools. To create more just futures, it calls for collaborations across the all disciplines, industry, and activists.

Recht und Regulierung:

3.5., 17:00 Uhr, Stage 2

Julia Krüger: Algorithmen und Künstliche Intelligenz: Wegweiser für Politik und Gesellschaft

Der Algorithmen-Hype in Deutschland ist beeindruckend: 10 Jahre hinter dem US-amerikanischen Diskurs zurückbleibend, stehen Fragen zur Debatte, die in den 80ern in den Leuchttürmen der Wissenschaft Beantwortung fanden. Lösungen für Probleme algorithmischer Entscheidungsfindung für komplexe und neue Fälle sind teils bei uns bereits Gesetz – nur droht die Implementierung zu scheitern. Kybernetische Gesellschaftsmodelle können realisiert werden – doch ihre konstruktiven Prämissen sind längst gefallen. Das Gute ist: Lösungen liegen auf der Hand und werden hier vorgestellt.

3.5., 15:00 Uhr, Stage 5

Andres Guadamuz: Robots behaving badly: legal responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence

Can a bot break the law? Who is liable if a self-driving car crashes? Can a robot infringe copyright? Can a software developer go to jail for the actions of a machine learning algorithm? This talk will try to answer this and other questions regarding artificial intelligence and the law.

4.5., 10:00 Uhr, Stage 3

Marcel Dickow, Susanne Baumann: Machines in war – why we need to regulate Autonomous Weapon Systems

Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS) are at the edge of being developed and fielded. They will be used unless states can agree on a regulation and/or ban them. But how to do it? What is a LAWS and how can we make sure that human do not lose control over their systems. Important stakeholders of the international debate give insights.

2.5., 14:45 Uhr, Stage 7

Heike Raab u.a.: Smart Regulation. Medienvielfalt und digitale Öffentlichkeit erhalten!

Sollten Plattformen wie Google und Facebook, die potentiell Einfluss auf die öffentliche Meinungsbildung haben, reguliert werden? Diese Diskussion ist in den letzten Monaten immer lauter geworden. Doch wie kann eine Regulierung von sogenannten Informationsintermediären aussehen? Die Ansätze sind divers: Von der Selbstregulierung der Plattformen bis zu der Frage, ob Gesetze zu diesem Zweck geschrieben werden müssen.

4.5., 10:00 Uhr, Stage 2

Katarina Barley, Constanze Kurz u.a.: re:claim autonomy – Digitale Freiheitsrechte in der neuen Legislatur

Dass die neue Bundesregierung einen Schwerpunkt auf die Digitalisierung legen soll, darin sind sich die Parteien einig. Doch es geht um weit mehr als den Ausbau der digitalen Infrastruktur. Hat uns die Digitalisierung wirklich zu freieren Menschen gemacht und welche Bedingungen sind an die digitale Freiheit geknüpft? Worauf kommt es aus zivilgesellschaftlicher Perspektive an? Und wie können wir in einer digitalisierten Welt Autonomie (zurück)erobern?

Algorithmische Transparenz:

2.5., 14:45 Uhr, Stage T

Andrea Hackl u.a.: Exploring standards for algorithmic transparency

Algorithms make decisions affecting us in ways ranging from what we see on social media to how we are targeted by advertisers and law enforcement. Badly designed algorithms using biased or flawed datasets can violate people’s rights. Given such power, there is a critical need to build consensus around standards for algorithm creation and use to ensure they are accountable to the public interest. This workshop will brainstorm best practices for algorithmic transparency by internet companies.

2.5., 16:00 Uhr, Stage 7

Aniko Hannak u.a.: From Bias to Best Practice – How to build the algorithms we want?

Algorithmen werden von Menschen programmiert, entwickelt und trainiert. Wenn sie Auswahlentscheidungen treffen, transportieren sie die Einstellungen und Perspektiven ihrer Entwicklerinnen und Entwickler und auch deren Vorurteile. Wichtig ist, die Diskriminierungsfreiheit der Auswahl sicherzustellen. Ein Blick hinter die Kulissen der Entstehung von Algorithmen.

Suchmaschinen und KI:

2.5., 14:45 Uhr, Stage 5

Safiya Umoja Noble: Algorithms of Oppression

KI im Arbeitskontext

2.5., 17:15 Uhr, Stage 5

When humans imagined robots and computers in the workplace, they have envisioned them as servants and supporters of mankind. However, in recent years, many online platforms, such as Uber or Amazon Mechanical Turk, are “employing” myriads of human workers for tasks supervised, controlled and managed by algorithms. How does it feel like when your boss is an AI algorithm? How do human workers react when the algorithm maltreats them? And how can platforms enable workers in platform mediated-work to regain their voice and autonomy? In this session, Lior Zalmanson and Thomas Gegenhuber will share their insights from their recent academic studies and outline future directions for labor relations in platform-mediated work.

3.5., 14:15 Uhr, Stage 5

Verena Bader u.a.: Please do not disturb! Algorithmen bei der Arbeit

Algorithmen bestimmen, was wir tun. Wir bestimmen, was Algorithmen tun. Diese untrennbare Verflechtung von Mensch und Algorithmus wirft Fragen auf: Wie genau gestalten Algorithmen unsere Arbeitswelt – oft auf subtile Weise – um? Wer entscheidet – Mensch oder Algorithmus? Warum ist es uns so wichtig, dass Algorithmen genauer, fairer, objektiver arbeiten als wir? Welche Verantwortung tragen wir beim Einsatz von autonom arbeitenden Algorithmen in der Arbeitswelt?

4.5., 14:15 Uhr, Stage 5

Sebastian Schmieg: Menschen als Software-Erweiterungen

Während Technologien oft als Erweiterungen unserer Körper beschrieben werden, betrachte ich in meinem Vortrag diese Beziehungen aus der entgegengesetzte Perspektive: Menschen als Software-Erweiterungen, die ganz einfach eingesteckt, neu verkabelt und wieder ausrangiert werden können.

3.5., 11:15 Uhr, Stage 4

Björn Böhning u.a.: Künstliche Intelligenz, Algorithmen und die Arbeit von Morgen

3.5., 11:45 Uhr, Stage 5

Lynelle Cameron: The Future of Work: Will Robots and Automation Destroy or Save Us?

Experts who equate robotics and automation with the destruction of jobs often overlook one important detail: With the world’s population expected to increase to almost 10 billion by 2050 we will need more buildings, infrastructure and products to support more people. We will explore the role of AI/automation, in helping us design and make MORE things, make them BETTER, and with LESS negative impact.

3.5., 17:30 Uhr, Stage 5

Matthias Spielkamp, Katharina Simbeck und Andree Thieltges: Algorithmen: Zu Risiken und Nebenwirkungen – fragen Sie Ihren Informatiker

Der Algorithmus ist ein ständiger Gefährte in unserem Leben, erscheint jedoch nach wie vor als eine Blackbox. Wie funktioniert er eigentlich? Welche Auswirkungen hat er auf Dein (Erwerbs-)Leben? Denn je unkalkulierbarer die Verpackung, desto überraschender kann ihr Inhalt sein – mit gravierenden Folgen.

KI und Kreativität:

2.5., 19:00 Uhr, Stage 9

Eric Eitel: (Insane in the) brain drain: Mensch-Maschine-Schnittstellen, KI und kreative Prozesse

Spätestens nach Veröffentlichung von „Hello World“, dem ersten Popalbum, das mithilfe einer KI geschrieben wurde, ist die Musikwelt in Aufruhr. Flow Machines und andere „Tools“ versprechen nicht weniger, als die Revolutionierung der Musikproduktion, indem sie kreative Prozesse „managen“, Styles „objektivieren“ oder als „künstliche Muse“ fungieren. Mit der nächsten Welle technologischer Innovationen dürften herkömmliche Schnittstellen entfallen, was Musikschaffenden komplett neue Möglichkeiten eröffnet, Musik zu komponieren, zu produzieren und zu performen.

2.5., 19:45 Uhr, Stage 9

This talk examines present and future impacts of machine learning applied to music, with a focus on a practical understanding and use of machine learning in the music making process. It will look into tools for composition, synthesizing audio and imitating styles, smart musical instruments, up to matching the listener with the perfectly fitting song. As algorithms invade every aspect of the music creation process, we are asked to reconsider what it means to be a musician in the 21st century.

4.5., 10:30 Uhr, Stage T

How Google is using its technology to empower cultural institutions and artists

KI in der Medizin:

3.5., 17:30 Uhr, Meet Up 1

Uwe Ohler u.a.: Doctor, Doctor, Where is my Digital Diagnosis?

People go to different doctors for different ailments. Each visit results in new health data, which if combined and cross-referenced would help health researchers to spot patterns in symptoms in order to better improve diagnostic criteria. This requires new approaches to processing, storing and visualizing personal data as well as careful ethical considerations. Machine learning and our health – how do we go forward without missing opportunities, while keeping our personal integrity intact?

KI-Anwendungsfälle im Kontext Human Rights und Krisenmanagement:

3.5., 15:00 Uhr, Stage 1

Adam Harvey, Hadi Khatib: Accelerating Human Rights Investigations with Computer Vision

This session will present VFRAME, a computer vision toolkit being developed in collaboration with the Syrian Archive initiative to accelerate information gathering capabilities for investigative journalism. VFRAME (Visual Forensics and Advanced Metadata Extraction) enables researchers and journalists to detect objects of interest, classify scenes, extract text, filter graphic content, and create training databases for building custom recognition models.

3.5., 13:45 Uhr, Stage 1

Eyal Weizman: Forensic Architecture- Data against Devilry

Forensic Architecture is an independent research agency that undertakes historical and theoretical examinations of the history and present in articulating notions of public truth.

2.5., 14:45 Uhr, Stage 1

Orit Halpern: Resilient Speculation