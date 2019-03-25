Protests against Copyright Directive: All Cities, Dates and Numbers of Participants across Europe

More than 170.000 people across Europe took to the streets on 23rd March for a free Internet and against the EU copyright reform. We now collect the figures of all demonstrations across Europe.

This list is incomplete and will be updated regularly. We appreciate submissions of links to numbers published by police and organisers. We also accept realistic estimates marked as such. In this case, please add links to overview photos showing the participants. If a city is missing, please also add it in the comments and we will amend the table.

When more reliable sources come in, some numbers in the estimates (marked with a *) will be replaced.

We look forward to your contributions!

Numbers marked with * are estimates made by participants, newspapers or netzpolitik.org based on overview photos and streams. They do not represent figures of official organizers.