Protests against Copyright Directive: All Cities, Dates and Numbers of Participants across Europe

More than 170.000 people across Europe took to the streets on 23rd March for a free Internet and against the EU copyright reform. We now collect the figures of all demonstrations across Europe.

This list is incomplete and will be updated regularly. We appreciate submissions of links to numbers published by police and organisers. We also accept realistic estimates marked as such. In this case, please add links to overview photos showing the participants. If a city is missing, please also add it in the comments and we will amend the table.

When more reliable sources come in, some numbers in the estimates (marked with a *) will be replaced.

We look forward to your contributions!

City Date Participants acc. Police Forces Participants acc. Organizer / Estimates*
Aachen 23.3.19 1.000
Amsterdam 23.3.19 250*
Athen 23.3.19 10* / 25*
Berlin 23.3.19 3km long Demonstration 40.000
Bielefeld 23.3.19 1000*
Brüssel 23.3.19 20*
Brno 23.3.19 100*
Budějovice 23.3.19 50*
Bukarest 23.3.19 10*
Chemnitz 23.3.19 600*/400*
Dortmund 23.3.19 3.500 6.000*
Dresden 23.3.19 5.000
Düsseldorf 23.3.19 4.000
Erfurt 23.3.19 2.000 2.000*
Erlangen 23.3.19 300*
Flensburg 23.3.19 150
Frankfurt 23.3.19 8.000 10.000
Freiburg 23.3.19 2500 3.000
Fürth 23.3.19 1.000*
Göteborg 23.3.19 10* / 50*
Göttingen 23.3.19 600*
Hamburg 23.3.19 7.000 10.000*
Hannover 23.3.19 3.200 5.500
Heidelberg 23.3.19 1.000 / 900*
Helsinki 23.3.19 40*
Hof 23.3.19 200*
Innsbruck 23.3.19 80* / 300*
Jena 23.3.19 300 500*
Jihlava 23.3.19 50*
Kaiserslautern 23.3.19 500*
Karlsruhe 23.3.19 5.000 5.000
Katowice 23.3.19 200*
Kiel 23.3.19 1.200 2.000*
Koblenz 23.3.19 1.000*
Köln 23.3.19 8.000 15.000
Krakau 23.3.19 100*
Leipzig 23.3.19 4.000 5.000*
Lippstadt 23.3.19 100
Lissabon 23.3.19 5*
Ljubljana 23.3.19 10*
Łódź 23.3.19
Lüneburg 23.3.19 20*
Luxemburg 23.3.19 100*
Magdeburg 23.3.19 1.000*
Malmö 23.3.19 10*
München 23.3.19 40.000 50.000
Münster 23.3.19 1.000
Nürnberg 23.3.19 3.000
Oldenburg 23.3.19 1.000*
Osnabrück 23.3.19 600
Paderborn 23.3.19 500
Potsdam 23.3.19 300*
Poznań 23.3.19 30*
Prag 23.3.19 30* / 100*
Ravensburg 23.3.19 300*
Rostock 23.3.19 1.000 1.000 / 600*
Saarbrücken 23.3.19 2.000*
Salzburg 23.3.19 200 500
Schwerin 23.3.19 30
Siegen 23.3.19 150 / 110*
Stockholm 23.3.19 70*
Stuttgart 23.3.19 10.000
Thessaloniki 23.3.19
Trier 23.3.19 800*
Ulm 23.3.19 1.800
Villingen-Schwenningen 23.3.19 250*
Warschau 23.3.19 200*
Weimar 23.3.19
Weißenburg i. Bay. 23.3.19 80*
Wien 23.3.19 4.000
Wroclaw 23.3.19
Würzburg 23.3.19 500 1000
Zürich 23.3.19 1.000 / 1.000*
————- ——— ————- ————-
Berlin 21.3.19 10*
Bremen 23.3.19 700 3.500
Nürnberg 16.3.19 3.500
Graz 16.3.19 250
Kassel 9.3.19 200*
Köln 9.3.19 500 700
Leipzig 9.3.19 500*
Magdeburg 9.3.19 1.000 1.500*
Würzburg 9.3.19 150*
Worms 9.3.19 90*
Hamburg 6.3.19 500*
Hannover 6.3.19 500*
Berlin 5.3.19 2.000 2.500
Frankfurt 5.3.19 2.200
Köln 5.3.19 1.500
München 5.3.19 2.500
Stuttgart 5.3.19 300
Berlin 2.3.19 2.000 5.000
Worms 2.3.19
Hannover 1.3.19
Köln 16.2.19 1.500 2.000
Köln 23.2.19 2.500 4.000

Numbers marked with * are estimates made by participants, newspapers or netzpolitik.org based on overview photos and streams. They do not represent figures of official organizers.

