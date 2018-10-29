Überwachung

Surveillance exports: How EU Member States are compromising new human rights standards

Since 2016, the European Union has been working on proposals to implement stricter controls on the export of surveillance technology outside the EU. However, internal documents now prove that certain Member States – especially Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom – are succumbing to pressure from business interests. As a result, human rights safeguards are being diluted.

am , Daniel Moßbrucker/ keine Kommentare /
Dual Use Leaks. Alle Rechte vorbehalten ROG/Picture Alliance/AP Images

In partnership with the human rights organization Reporters Without Borders Germany, we are disclosing the full text of many EU Council negotiation documents. Read the complete reporting in German.


netzpolitik.org - ermöglicht durch Dich.

The discussion about European accountability for human rights abuses conducted through surveillance has been especially pressing since The Arab Spring in 2010. It became evident that European companies were selling spy tools to authoritarian regimes such as Syria, Egypt and Libya. These technologies were then used against journalists, human rights activists, and opposition groups to suppress democratic movements.

In response, the European Commission proposed a new regulation for export controls of surveillance technology. It was a recast of the so-called „dual use regulation“ in which goods are controlled with both a military and a civil end-use.

In early 2018, the European Parliament – with an overwhelming majority of 91 percent – voted for changes in the Commission’s draft. However, none of the Commission’s approaches to safeguard human rights were principally challenged by the Parliament. The European legislative process now requires a position by the Member States, so that all three institutions can find a compromise in the trialogue.

However, the documents we are publishing reveal that Finland and Sweden in particular are fundamentally opposed to any improvements regarding stricter controls of new human rights standards. The position is supported by the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy and Poland.

The countries explained in a paper brought into the negotiations in May that they consider all of the human rights proposals by the Commission as unnecessary. However, countries like Germany and France had also argued this position earlier on – that there was „no need“ for some of the Commission’s improvements, such as the so-called „human rights catch-all clause“.

In May, a majority in the European Council already voted against this approach, now revealed by the internal documents of the German government. In November, the European Member States will come together for their final discussions and voting on their positions. Adopting their current stance about the proposal – revealed in these documents – would be contradictory to their public discourse.

Weitersagen und Unterstützen. Danke!
Unsere Lesetipps
Technologie

Überwachungsexporte: Bundesregierung stellt Industrie vor Menschenrechte

Die EU will den Export von Überwachungstechnologien beschränken, aber Deutschland verwässert die neue Verordnung. Nach dem Arabischen Frühling hatte die Bundesregierung eine Verschärfung versprochen, doch jetzt erfüllt sie die Wünsche der Industrie. Wir veröffentlichen vertrauliche Protokolle der Verhandlungen.

Lesen Sie diesen Artikel: Überwachungsexporte: Bundesregierung stellt Industrie vor Menschenrechte
, Daniel Moßbrucker /
Überwachung

Überwachungsexporte: EU legt Reform vor, doch Regierungen und Industrie drohen mit Blockade

Mit europäischer Spähsoftware werden auf der ganzen Welt Menschen illegal überwacht, Proteste unterdrückt und Journalisten verfolgt. Die EU-Kommission will den Handel schärfer kontrollieren. Doch Druck von Industrieverbänden und EU-Mitgliedstaaten wie Deutschland könnte die wegweisende Reform verwässern.

Lesen Sie diesen Artikel: Überwachungsexporte: EU legt Reform vor, doch Regierungen und Industrie drohen mit Blockade
, Daniel Moßbrucker /
Überwachung

Überwachungssoftware: EU-Kommission stellt Pläne für Exportkontrollen vor

Die EU-Kommission geht Exporteuren von Überwachungstechnologien an den Kragen. Europäischen Firmen wie FinFisher, Trovicor und HackingTeam soll es künftig nicht mehr so einfach möglich sein, Spähsoftware zu verkaufen, mit der Menschenrechte verletzt werden können.

Lesen Sie diesen Artikel: Überwachungssoftware: EU-Kommission stellt Pläne für Exportkontrollen vor
0 Kommentare

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.