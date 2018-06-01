Call for Papers – We‘re looking for submissions!

For our program, we invite speakers directly. But our "This is Netzpolitik"-conferences evolved in the spirit of contribution. This means: WE NEED YOUR IDEAS. Here is what we are looking for: submissions for talks on relevant topics related to Internet policy, proposals for artistic interventions around or in the building of the Volksbühne theater (during our conference or our birthday party) and concrete ideas for hands-on workshops with tips and instructions for a digital society worth living in. The latter inlcudes everything that empowers people in the digital age: from the configuration of Freifunk-routers to workshops for Luftdaten.info (or other projects) up to crypto-foo. You want to get involved and be part of the programme?! Then send us an email with your idea and subjoin a brief introduction of yourself in case we haven't had any contact yet. The mail address is cfp (att) netzpolitik.org. There is no exact deadline yet, but we are already planning the programme. In other words: The early birds have higher chances to get the free slots.