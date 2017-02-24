Three years of NSA inquiry committee: An investigation remains an illusion, while mass surveillance continues.

The German Parliament inquiry committee was supposed to investigate the Snowden revelations. It failed to do that. Instead, it found out that the BND is also breaking the law. But the consequence is not the end of ubiquitous mass surveillance, but a massive upgrade. A comment.
The german government in the spying scandal. (symbol)
Image: John Snape. License: Creative Commons BY-SA 3.0.
(This is a translation of the original German article.)
The German parliamentary committee investigating the NSA spying scandal is over. At least the public hearings. Now the final report is being written. That’s this thousand page document why the entire work was done in the first place. But which almost nobody reads.
For three years, quite a lot of effort was made: 2,400 ring binders were read. The committee met 131 times, 66 times publicly with experts and witnesses. There are no recordings, so we live-transcribed all those hearings – totaling 5.6 million characters. That’s 3,700 standard pages or 34 times the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany. We spent 613 hours in the committee room. That’s almost an entire month.
Goal: Investigate the Snowden Revelations
All of this happened to investigate the global surveillance disclosures of the Snowden revelations, those were these news reports that our entire digital world is under total surveillance. The committee’s founding document defines 31 questions to be answered. The very first: How are the Five Eyes spy agencies „collecting data on communication activities […] from, to and in Germany“?
But, despite the founding reason (Snowden revelations) and the inquiry goal (Snowden revelations), the committee hardly found out anything on… the Snowden revelations.
At least with William Binney, Thomas Drake and Brandon Bryant, the inquiry heard three whistleblowers from the United States, and a few experts from NGOs and civil society from the US and UK. But the committee was unable to hear even a single politician or agent from the Five Eyes states. A committee delegation visited the USA, but it was careful not to raise any expectations. Rightly so, the results were pitiful. Not even the brazenly announced representatives of the PRISM companies Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft felt compelled to visit to the committee.
Investigation allegedly causes attacks
Of course this is due to the fact that other countries do not adhere to German law – as the Snowden revelations have shown. But the government did not support the investigation enough, sometimes it even actively sabotaged it. The committee was only allowed to investigate a few discontinued and outdated joint operations between the German spy agency BND and the Five Eyes: Eikonal in Frankfurt and Glotaic in Hilden. But the name „Glotaic“ could not even be spoken, because it includes the partners name „CIA“. Just like operation „Monkeyshoulder“, which was planned with British GCHQ. This could not be mentioned at all, as the UK threatened to end any spy cooperation. The committee would be responsible for terrorist attacks, they said.
As a result, the Five Eyes states were scarcely investigated. The UK was only a rare topic. The number of mentions of Canada, Australia or New Zealand can be counted on one hand. Notwithstanding that they played a central role in the last mass spying scandal Echelon. So much for investigating the ever-present Five Eyes surveillance.
Instead of trying to answer the big questions, the committee lost itself in details. Quite some time was spent on the question of when which sub-division manager in BND knew of which selector and to whom he reported it or why he didn’t and whether someone was present at a meeting in the chancellery on 24th of October 2013 or not or was it the 28th… No wonder sometimes only a dozen people witnessed the public hearings until late at night.
The BND breaks the law
Nevertheless, the committee was able to dig up some scandals. It has proven that the BND often goes to the limits of the law – and beyond. Sometimes by daring and secret legal constructs (space theory, function theory, theory of virtual foreign countries…), sometimes by open breach of the law. The Federal Data Protection Supervisor found 18 severe legal violations – in a single outpost.
And the spying among friends, Chancellor Merkels famous sentence. The BND received 14 million selectors from the NSA and scanned its mass surveillance systems for these listening targets. When the BND reviewed these listening targets after Snowden, it found that 40,000 of them were friends. Only a single investigator of the government was allowed to review these selectors. The inquiry committee was not allowed to see them, government and grand coalition prevented this. Because the US did not explicitly allow it.
But the BND itself also listened to thousands of friends in Germany and Europe, on its own. After a request for information of the – scarcely staffed but hard working – opposition, another thousand spied upon friends came to light. Or, in spy agency terms, „3,300 participants with some 15,000 selectors“ with „EU/NATO reference“ were „tasked“ in BND’s „collection“.
Spying on friends is business-as-usual
Although the BND’s specific surveillance victims are all very top secret, some examples have leaked. The BND has actively monitored:
- Germany: embassies and diplomats,
- France: minister of foreign affairs,
- Israel: parliament Knesset and prime minister Netanyahu,
- USA: secretaries of state Clinton and Kerry, FBI, Air Force One Andrews Field,
- Europe: „almost every European government – sometimes, as in Austria, down to the secretary of agriculture“,
- EU: commission, council, officials,
- UN: International Monetary Fund, World Health Organization, Children’s Fund UNICEF,
- International organizations: International Criminal Court, OPEC, OSCE,
- Aid organizations: Red Cross, Oxfam, World Hunger Aid,
- Economy: banks and rating agencies,
- Company: Eurocopter, EADS, Lockheed,
- Journalists: BBC, New York Times, Reuters.
A crushing list, completely unrelated to the standard excuse for surveillance: terror. But even this list is just a tiny excerpt of the thousands of alleged friends who the BND spied upon. Until the BND itself decided not to „task“ these „selectors“ any more. Nobody knows how many friends the BND is still spying on today. Because no one outside of the BND has insight into those spying targets called „selectors“. Spying among friends is business-as-usual for spy agencies. Including Germany.
Yet the committee began with a bang: „The entire German SIGINT is illegal“, declared the authorities of German constitutional law in unison. Now, three years after Snowden, proof that BND actively breaks the law is barely enough for shrugs.
Illegal? Legalize it!
The consequences to those revelations amount to the next scandal. Instead of adjusting the spying to the law, the laws are adjusted to the spying. One year before the end of the committee, the grand coalition passed a reform of the BND law. With this change, everything that the BND is doing, is legalized – and even expanded.
Just one example: Before, BND could only listen to a fifth of a communication line – and only abroad. Now the BND is allowed to listen to one hundred percent of an entire network – also in Germany. That’s all fiber optic cables from Telekom and DE-CIX. When we asked if that wouldn’t significantly increase the extent of surveillance, the grand coalition replied: „Don’t worry, the BND doesn’t have enough money and technology to actually do that.“
That’s why BND also gets more money. In the Snowden year 2013, BND received 531 million Euros of tax payer money, this year it’s already at 833 million – an increase by two thirds. It’s investing another 300 million Euros into a „Strategic Initiative Technology“, a program for the massive expansion of its Internet surveillance capabilities.
„Historically, all major spy agency scandals in Germany have gone out in favor of the spy agencies“, knows history professor Josef Foschepoth. This time, too, history is repeating itself. As farce.
Tragedy and farce
Glenn Greenwald described the inquiry committee as „a ritual that is intended to cast the illusion of an investigation“. Because: Without Edward Snowden, there would be no inquiry committee. It is logical that all caucuses have decided to hear him as very first witness. But the German government refuses to this day to bring the key witness to Germany. Out of fear of the US governments reaction. And the coalition committee members have resigned. Based on a supposed raison d’état.
This is cowardly and at the same time characteristic for an inquiry committee which has not approached the very core of its inquiry goal. Thus, the greatest surveillance scandal in the history of mankind remains unresolved, surveillance remains unchecked, the perpetrators remain unpunished, and the public is left in the dark. On the issues where the committee was able to reveal some scandals, the government struck back – with a legalization of the illegal wheelings and dealings. It’s hard to beat up those who demand transparency and control of spy agencies any more than that.
Three years of NSA inquiry committee: An investigation remains an illusion, while mass surveillance continues.
The German Parliament inquiry committee was supposed to investigate the Snowden revelations. It failed to do that. Instead, it found out that the BND is also breaking the law. But the consequence is not the end of ubiquitous mass surveillance, but a massive upgrade. A comment.
The german government in the spying scandal. (symbol)
Image: John Snape. License: Creative Commons BY-SA 3.0.
(This is a translation of the original German article.)
The German parliamentary committee investigating the NSA spying scandal is over. At least the public hearings. Now the final report is being written. That’s this thousand page document why the entire work was done in the first place. But which almost nobody reads.
For three years, quite a lot of effort was made: 2,400 ring binders were read. The committee met 131 times, 66 times publicly with experts and witnesses. There are no recordings, so we live-transcribed all those hearings – totaling 5.6 million characters. That’s 3,700 standard pages or 34 times the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany. We spent 613 hours in the committee room. That’s almost an entire month.
Goal: Investigate the Snowden Revelations
All of this happened to investigate the global surveillance disclosures of the Snowden revelations, those were these news reports that our entire digital world is under total surveillance. The committee’s founding document defines 31 questions to be answered. The very first: How are the Five Eyes spy agencies „collecting data on communication activities […] from, to and in Germany“?
But, despite the founding reason (Snowden revelations) and the inquiry goal (Snowden revelations), the committee hardly found out anything on… the Snowden revelations.
At least with William Binney, Thomas Drake and Brandon Bryant, the inquiry heard three whistleblowers from the United States, and a few experts from NGOs and civil society from the US and UK. But the committee was unable to hear even a single politician or agent from the Five Eyes states. A committee delegation visited the USA, but it was careful not to raise any expectations. Rightly so, the results were pitiful. Not even the brazenly announced representatives of the PRISM companies Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft felt compelled to visit to the committee.
Investigation allegedly causes attacks
Of course this is due to the fact that other countries do not adhere to German law – as the Snowden revelations have shown. But the government did not support the investigation enough, sometimes it even actively sabotaged it. The committee was only allowed to investigate a few discontinued and outdated joint operations between the German spy agency BND and the Five Eyes: Eikonal in Frankfurt and Glotaic in Hilden. But the name „Glotaic“ could not even be spoken, because it includes the partners name „CIA“. Just like operation „Monkeyshoulder“, which was planned with British GCHQ. This could not be mentioned at all, as the UK threatened to end any spy cooperation. The committee would be responsible for terrorist attacks, they said.
As a result, the Five Eyes states were scarcely investigated. The UK was only a rare topic. The number of mentions of Canada, Australia or New Zealand can be counted on one hand. Notwithstanding that they played a central role in the last mass spying scandal Echelon. So much for investigating the ever-present Five Eyes surveillance.
Instead of trying to answer the big questions, the committee lost itself in details. Quite some time was spent on the question of when which sub-division manager in BND knew of which selector and to whom he reported it or why he didn’t and whether someone was present at a meeting in the chancellery on 24th of October 2013 or not or was it the 28th… No wonder sometimes only a dozen people witnessed the public hearings until late at night.
The BND breaks the law
Nevertheless, the committee was able to dig up some scandals. It has proven that the BND often goes to the limits of the law – and beyond. Sometimes by daring and secret legal constructs (space theory, function theory, theory of virtual foreign countries…), sometimes by open breach of the law. The Federal Data Protection Supervisor found 18 severe legal violations – in a single outpost.
And the spying among friends, Chancellor Merkels famous sentence. The BND received 14 million selectors from the NSA and scanned its mass surveillance systems for these listening targets. When the BND reviewed these listening targets after Snowden, it found that 40,000 of them were friends. Only a single investigator of the government was allowed to review these selectors. The inquiry committee was not allowed to see them, government and grand coalition prevented this. Because the US did not explicitly allow it.
But the BND itself also listened to thousands of friends in Germany and Europe, on its own. After a request for information of the – scarcely staffed but hard working – opposition, another thousand spied upon friends came to light. Or, in spy agency terms, „3,300 participants with some 15,000 selectors“ with „EU/NATO reference“ were „tasked“ in BND’s „collection“.
Spying on friends is business-as-usual
Although the BND’s specific surveillance victims are all very top secret, some examples have leaked. The BND has actively monitored:
A crushing list, completely unrelated to the standard excuse for surveillance: terror. But even this list is just a tiny excerpt of the thousands of alleged friends who the BND spied upon. Until the BND itself decided not to „task“ these „selectors“ any more. Nobody knows how many friends the BND is still spying on today. Because no one outside of the BND has insight into those spying targets called „selectors“. Spying among friends is business-as-usual for spy agencies. Including Germany.
Yet the committee began with a bang: „The entire German SIGINT is illegal“, declared the authorities of German constitutional law in unison. Now, three years after Snowden, proof that BND actively breaks the law is barely enough for shrugs.
Illegal? Legalize it!
The consequences to those revelations amount to the next scandal. Instead of adjusting the spying to the law, the laws are adjusted to the spying. One year before the end of the committee, the grand coalition passed a reform of the BND law. With this change, everything that the BND is doing, is legalized – and even expanded.
Just one example: Before, BND could only listen to a fifth of a communication line – and only abroad. Now the BND is allowed to listen to one hundred percent of an entire network – also in Germany. That’s all fiber optic cables from Telekom and DE-CIX. When we asked if that wouldn’t significantly increase the extent of surveillance, the grand coalition replied: „Don’t worry, the BND doesn’t have enough money and technology to actually do that.“
That’s why BND also gets more money. In the Snowden year 2013, BND received 531 million Euros of tax payer money, this year it’s already at 833 million – an increase by two thirds. It’s investing another 300 million Euros into a „Strategic Initiative Technology“, a program for the massive expansion of its Internet surveillance capabilities.
„Historically, all major spy agency scandals in Germany have gone out in favor of the spy agencies“, knows history professor Josef Foschepoth. This time, too, history is repeating itself. As farce.
Tragedy and farce
Glenn Greenwald described the inquiry committee as „a ritual that is intended to cast the illusion of an investigation“. Because: Without Edward Snowden, there would be no inquiry committee. It is logical that all caucuses have decided to hear him as very first witness. But the German government refuses to this day to bring the key witness to Germany. Out of fear of the US governments reaction. And the coalition committee members have resigned. Based on a supposed raison d’état.
This is cowardly and at the same time characteristic for an inquiry committee which has not approached the very core of its inquiry goal. Thus, the greatest surveillance scandal in the history of mankind remains unresolved, surveillance remains unchecked, the perpetrators remain unpunished, and the public is left in the dark. On the issues where the committee was able to reveal some scandals, the government struck back – with a legalization of the illegal wheelings and dealings. It’s hard to beat up those who demand transparency and control of spy agencies any more than that.
Über den Autor/die Autorin
andre
Andre begleitet netzpolitik.org seit seinen Anfängen und bloggt seit 2007 mehr oder weniger regelmäßig mit. Seit 2012 ist dieses Hobby auch sein Beruf. Er hat in Berlin Sozialwissenschaften studiert und auch dort netzpolitische Themen bearbeitet. Andre begleitet diverse Szene-Zusammenhänge wie AK Vorrat, AK Zensur, CCC, EDRi, Digitale Gesellschaft und Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte. Außerdem arbeitet er als System-Administrator, so hat der den Mail-Server von FragDenStaat.de aufgesetzt und nutzt ihn gerne. Kontakt Mail: andre@netzpolitik.org (OpenPGP) Twitter: @andre_meister Telefon: +49-30-92105-987 (zu Arbeitszeiten), CryptoPhone: +807-15299072, Bitcoin