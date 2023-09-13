Über 80 Nichtregierungsorganisationen aus aller Welt fordern von den Mitgliedsstaaten der EU, die sogenannte Chatkontrolle zu verhindern. In einem Offenen Brief warnen sie, dass die geplante Verordnung zur Prävention und Bekämpfung des sexuellen Missbrauchs von Kindern zur anlasslosen Massenüberwachung von Millionen von Menschen führt. Die Verhandlungen zur Chatkontrolle stehen kurz vor dem Abschluss, die Staaten wollen Ende September ihre gemeinsame Position beschließen.

Privatsphäre, Meinungsfreiheit und Unschuldvermutung bedroht

„Wir rufen alle EU-Regierungen dazu auf, die Verordnung zur Prävention und Bekämpfung von sexuellem Kindesmissbrauch abzulehnen, bis diese die Rechte, Freiheiten und Sicherheit im Internet vollständig schützt“, appellieren die Unterzeichner*innen. Es seien weitreichende Veränderungen nötig, um Privatsphäre, Meinungsfreiheit und die Unschuldsvermutung zu schützen. „Das vorgeschlagene Gesetz ist beispiellos: Es könnte Firmen dazu zwingen, die digitale Kommunikation von jedem zu scannen, jederzeit, im Auftrag von Regierungen“, schreiben die über 80 NGOs. Der Entwurf gefährde damit die Ende-zu-Ende-Verschlüsselung.

Die Verordnung könne zudem zu einer verpflichtenden Ausweiskontrolle vor der Internetnutzung führen, kritisieren sie weiter. Damit drohe die digitale Ausgrenzung all jener, die nicht die „richtigen“ Dokumente hätten.

Der Deutsche Anwaltverein (DAV), der den Brief mitunterzeichnet hat, hält das Vorhaben in einer ergänzenden Pressemitteilung auch für unvereinbar mit der Grundrechtecharta der EU. „Sehenden Auges und wider besseres Wissen nehmen die EU-Co-Gesetzgeber in Kauf, eine Verordnung zu verabschieden, die der EuGH sofort wieder einkas­sieren müsste“, sagt Rechtsanwalt Dr. David Albrecht.

Breiter Widerstand gegen Chatkontrolle

Die Unterzeichner*innen des Briefes sind Nichtregierungsorganisationen aus aller Welt. Neben europäischen Verbänden wie European Digital Rights (EDRi) und internationalen Organisationen wie Access Now und der Electronic Frontier Foundation sind auch Verbände aus Afrika, Asien, Lateinamerika und den USA vertreten. Zu den deutschen Unterzeichner*innen gehören neben dem DAV beispielsweise der Chaos Computer Club und D64. Aus Österreich hat unter anderem der Kinderverband Lobby4Kids unterschrieben.

Der gemeinsame Brief unterstreicht damit erneut den breiten Widerstand, der sich seit Monaten zu dem Gesetz formiert. Neben der Zivilgesellschaft und renommierten Wissenschaftler:innen haben auch auch IT-Wirtschaftsverbände und der juristische Dienst des Rates die EU-Staaten vor der Verordnung gewarnt.

Hier ist der Offene Brief aus dem PDF befreit:

Statement to EU countries: Do not agree to mass surveillance proposal, warn NGOs

13. September 2023

EU countries are preparing to agree their position on the draft EU Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) Regulation, commonly known as “chat control”. This proposed law is unprecedented: it could force companies to scan everyone’s private digital communications, on behalf of governments, all of the time.

Legal experts advising EU governments have warned that in its current form, the CSA Regulation would likely violate the rights of hundreds of millions of people in Europe, without any suspicion that they have done something wrong. It could also force everyone to undergo ID checks in order to access the internet, threatening digital exclusion for those without the ‘right’ documents.

Regardless of the broad concerns raised about the CSA Regulation, EU governments have so far failed to make essential changes to protect human rights, including privacy, free expression and the presumption of innocence. Nevertheless, they propose to exclude their own government communications from the rules, in a shocking admission that otherwise, the law would violate their right to confidentiality of communications.

Hundreds of academics, including those from 19 EU countries, have warned that the proposal is technically dangerous and poses a serious threat to encryption (5). This could put the 2 billion people worldwide who rely on encryption to keep their digital lives safe and secure at risk – including the very children this law aims to protect.

At least eight EU countries have reportedly attempted to address some of the major problems with the proposal. Parliamentarians in the Czech Republic, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria and France have also spoken up for their constituents against the mass intrusion of our digital private lives.

Despite this, EU Home Affairs Ministers seem set to adopt a joint position on the CSA Regulation which would be illegal under EU human rights law.

As over 80 groups dedicated to upholding democracy and to protecting digital rights, the open use of the internet, human rights defenders, women and children’s rights and more, we call on all EU governments to say no to the CSA Regulation until it fully protects rights, freedoms and security online.

Signed,

Pan-European and international:

• Access Now

• Alternatif Bilisim (AiA-Alternative Informatics Association)

• Civil Liberties Union for Europe

• Centre for Democracy & Technology, Europe

• CloudPirat – Defend Your Digital Freedom

• Committee to Protect Journalists

• Ecoropa

• Electronic Frontier Foundation – EFF

• European Digital Rights (EDRi)

• European Sex Workers Rights Alliance (ESWA)

• The Georgia Tech Internet Governance Project

• INSPIRIT Creatives NGO, CIVICUS Member, Human Rights & Civil Society

• Internet Society

• Interpeer gUG

• International Online Safety Corp (IOSCORP)

• Open Privacy Tech Foundation (OPTF) Ltd

• Sex Workers‘ Rights Advocacy Network (SWAN)

• Statewatch

• Wikimedia Europe

Austria:

• epicenter.works

• Lobby4kids- Kinderlobby

Croatia:

• Centre for Peace Studies

• Politiscope

Czechia:

• Iuridicum Remedium

• NoLog z. s.

Denmark:

• IT-Pol

• Nejtil5G.dk: Videnscentret for elektro-forurening

• PROSA



Finland:

• Electronic Frontier Finland

France:

• La Quadrature du Net

• Sherpa



Germany:

• Chaos Computer Club

• D64 – Zentrum für Digitalen Fortschritt e. V.

• Digitalcourage

• Digitale Gesellschaft

• German Bar Association (Deutscher Anwaltverein)

• Gesellschaft für Informatik e.V.

• Giordano-Bruno-Stiftung

• Humanistische Union e.V.

• HYDRA e.V. Treffpunkt und Beratung für Prostituierte

• Komitee für Grundrechte und Demokratie

• SUPERRR Lab

• Whistleblower-Netzwerk



Greece:

• Homo Digitalis



Ireland:

• Digital Rights Ireland

• Irish Council for Civil Liberties



Italy:

• Privacy Network

• SWIPE – Sex Workers Intersectional Peer Education

The Netherlands:

• Bits of Freedom

• Privacy First

• Prostitution Information Center

Portugal:

• Associação D3 – Defesa dos Direitos Digitais

• Associação Portuguesa para a Promoção da Segurança da Informação (AP2SI)

• ESOP – Associação de Empresas de Software Open Source Portuguesas

• Internet Society Portugal Chapter

Romania:

• ApTI – Asocia ia pentruț Tehnologie i Internetș

Slovenia:

• Danes je nov dan, Inštitut za druga vprašanja

• Digitas Institute

• Digital Society Forum

• Državljan D / Citizen D Spain:

• The Commoners

• ISOC-CAT (Internet Society Catalan Chapter)

• Sindicato OTRAS

• Xnet

Sweden:

• 5 of July foundation

• dataskydd.ne

• Red Umbrella Sweden

Europe:

• Defend Digital Me – United Kingdom

• Digital Society – Switzerland

• NGO 35MM – Montenegro

Africa:

• Africa Media and Information Technology Initiative (AFRIMITI) – Nigeria

• Digital Woman Uganda

• Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative – Nigeria

• La fédération sénégalaise des acteurs de l’environnement – Sénégal

• L’association pour la défense des droits à l’eau et à l’assainissement du Sénégal

• YOUTH FORUM FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE – Uganda

North, Central and South America:

• Aspiration – US

• Fight for the Future – US

• ISOC Brazil – Brazilian Chapter of the Internet Society

• Internet Society chapter Dominican Republic

• Superbloom – US

Asia:

• JCA-NET – Japan