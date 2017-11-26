Generell

This week @netzpolitik.org, #47: Surveillance and Savants

am / keine Kommentare /
CC-BY-ND 2.0 ramendan

Welcome to our highlights of net political news from Germany, week 47.

Hilf mit! Mit Deiner finanziellen Hilfe unterstützt Du unabhängigen Journalismus.

Who wins the contracts?

The computer scientist Martin Tschirsich has examined ten products from various manufacturers of communal information systems. The software is used for the administration, manages citizens data and other information the city or municipality processes. They often play a part in managing cash flows through calls for tenders and manage confidential documents. We take a closer look at which security gaps exist, and how the human factor plays a part.

Politics fails civil rights

Everything that we know so far about the negotiations and their results indicates that a black-yellow-green coalition would not have brought about a hoped-for restart in net policy. The IT lobby was heavily involved. There were bright spots on the subject of data retention. But with the end of negotiations,  hope for an end to data retention practices needs be postponed. 

In Lower Saxony, on the other hand, the Social Democrats and Christian Democratic Union have agreed on a grand coalition headed by the SPD. Apart from broadband expansion and an economy-centered network policy, the coalition appears appears hostile to progress on fundamental rights and freedoms promising more surveillance with less oversight. We examine the core netpolitical tenets of the coalition agreement.

In Hesse, the dispute over the planned introduction of computer Trojans goes into the next round. The Green Party base voted against the use of Trojans by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Verfassungsschutz). This puts the green members of parliament in Hesse, who have adopted some of the rhetoric of Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière, in a quandary: will you vote against the will of the party base? Or do you oppose the Hessian Trojan and thus your coalition partner, the CDU?

Big online platforms avoid responsibility

The Performance Artists of the Centre for Political Beauty opened a branch of the (Berlin) Holocaust Memorial in Thuringia – within sight of Björn Höcke’s, provincial leader of the far right Alternative for Germany, house. Höcke is a political revisionist known for citing Adolph Hitler. A video of the action on YouTube was subsequently blocked and the artist collectives account deactivated. After a public outcry, YouTube reopened the CPB’s account and unlocked the video.

Facebook moves more slowly in ‚the case of disappearing Followers‘: Kerem Schamberger was still unable to download his Facebook data. The company admits to having deleted thousands of accounts from Schamberger’s followership because of unspecified violations.

Google News wants international media owned by the Russian state to be downgraded by its algorithms. This raises questions about transparency, not least if Google News hasn’t been doing this in secret already? How can we know?.


More surveillance techniques

The Federal Department for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) is increasingly focusing on technical solutions. So-called „assistance systems“ are supposed to facilitate decisions on asylum status. Among other things, private mobile phones of refugees are copied – a measure deemed legitimate by the BAMF in the context of „refugee management“.  The faith the BAMF places in automated natural language dialect analysis is particularly impressive given the paucity of evidence for its effectiveness.

In a one-month field test, the consumer protection center North Rhine-Westphalia has tested fitness apps and trackers. Companies must, by law, provide information on the use of the collected data, but do so insufficiently if at all in response to consumer protection requests. Now the Consumer Protection Center is admonishing companies to comply with the law.

Weitersagen und Unterstützen. Danke!

Über den Autor/ die Autorin

BOFH. German as a first languange as a second language. Mellifluous.

Veröffentlicht vor
Kategorie
Schlagworte
Unsere Lesetipps
Generell

This week @netzpolitik.org, #46: consumer friendly network blocks

Welcome to our highlights of net political news from Germany, week 46. EU to strengthen consumer protections while introducing contested blocking measures. The European parliament has passed a bill to protect European consumers with last-minute additions of contested net block censorship measures. Meanwhile, privacy activist Maximilian Schrems‘ class action suit against Facebook, to shore up […]

Lesen Sie diesen Artikel: This week @netzpolitik.org, #46: consumer friendly network blocks
Wissen

Mögliche Wege zum Schulbuch als Open Educational Resource in Österreich

Obwohl in Österreich viel öffentliches Geld für Lernmittelfreiheit ausgegeben wird, gibt es kaum offen lizenziertes Lernmaterial im Schulbereich. Eine Studie im Auftrag des dortigen Bildungsministeriums hat jetzt untersucht, wie Open Educational Resources in die österreichische „Schulbuchaktion“ integriert werden könnten.

Lesen Sie diesen Artikel: Mögliche Wege zum Schulbuch als Open Educational Resource in Österreich
Technologie

Digitalisierte Migrationskontrolle: Wenn Technik über Asyl entscheidet

Sprachanalyse-Software, Fingerabdruckabgleich und Handydatenauswertung – das sind nur einige Maßnahmen, die das Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge in den letzten Monaten eingeführt hat. Asylverfahren werden digital, die Entscheidungen über menschliche Schicksale zunehmend Maschinen überlassen.

Lesen Sie diesen Artikel: Digitalisierte Migrationskontrolle: Wenn Technik über Asyl entscheidet
0 Kommentare

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.