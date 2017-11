Berufung gescheitert: Ägyptischer Blogger Alaa Abd El-Fattah bleibt in Haft

The court of Cassation only changed a minor detail about the description of the sentence but as a matter of fact it changed nothing: Alaa is to spend the rest of the 5 years in prison, followed by 5 years strict probation and 100,000 LE fine#FreeAlaa pic.twitter.com/aDtqg7khfa

— Mona Seif (@Monasosh) November 8, 2017