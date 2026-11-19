Record profits, ever-lower taxes: big tech’s tax gap is nearing €300 billion, a new study finds. Germany, Europe’s biggest market without a digital levy, is still debating whether to act.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Netflix dominate the global digital infrastructure. The so-called Silicon Six are earning jaw-dropping profits, but the share they pay in taxes keeps shrinking.

At the same time, the tax gap is widening. This is the amount countries would have collected in taxes if profits had been taxed in the countries where they were earned. The Fair Tax Foundation, a British NGO, puts the gap over the last decade at €278 billion ($316.7 billion). A third of that is in Europe alone.

Taxed like a tax haven

The Silicon Six’s profits have skyrocketed in the last decade, and their market value shows it. Today, they are worth 1.5 times the market capitalization of Europe’s 150 largest listed companies combined.

Meanwhile, these big tech companies benefit from substantial tax breaks. The Fair Tax Foundation details these breaks in a new report.

Combined, the Silicon Six have generated over $13 trillion in revenue and $3.3 trillion of profits over the past ten years. Their average income tax rate over the same period was 16.5%, well below the global average of 26.6%, according to the report.

Much of the tax relief is linked to US President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax reform. Among other things, the breaks favored foreign-derived income, cutting its tax rate by nearly 40%.

Furthermore, generous US write-offs on investment in data centers have deepened the shortfall in recent years. The report says the six companies’ tax rate dropped to 12.3% in 2025. Meta and Amazon paid less than 9%. That puts their global tax rate at the level of a tax haven. The authors expect this rate to continue to fall in 2026.

The US is not the only refuge. Booking profits in so-called hub countries is another avoidance practice. Even within the EU, multinational groups can pay a substantial share of their European taxes in a single low-tax hub country, rather than in the individual markets where their customers are based.

That is why many tech companies from outside the EU have set up in Ireland. According to the report, Apple and Microsoft declared around 90% of their EU taxes in Ireland in 2025. Their subsidiaries in other EU member states reported far less taxable income. Ireland’s corporate tax rates have historically been less than half of Germany’s.

“In the interest of fair competition, stable tax revenue and economic independence, the German government and the EU must no longer tolerate this tax privilege, which distorts competition,” said Christoph Trautvetter, managing director of the Tax Justice Network Germany (Netzwerk Steuergerechtigkeit), commenting on the report.

What happened to Germany’s digital levy?

The figures in Germany are particularly striking. A calculation published in May by the Tax Justice Network shows that Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta paid an effective tax rate of 3.2% in 2025. The country’s tax rate is roughly 30%.

Yet Germany is still the largest European market for tech companies without a digital levy. The UK, France, Spain, Italy and Austria all charge some form of levy. In Austria, for example, large online platforms have paid 5% of their advertising revenue since 2020.

Berlin has promised to act. The coalition agreement commits the government to examining a digital tax, but the deadlines keep slipping. Last year, Culture and Media Minister Wolfram Weimer said he would present a key-points paper ahead of a bill in late 2025. A year later, the paper has yet to appear.

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Weimer has floated a rate of around 10%, which he calls a “Plattform-Soli.” Revenues are expected to reach billions of euros. But the coalition is divided over the design. “The Social Democrats want a classic digital tax model, the CSU would rather have nothing at all,” Weimer said.

Concerns about Washington are also slowing things down. Berlin has been wary of provoking the US with new taxes on American tech giants. It fears this could escalate the unresolved trade dispute between the US and the EU.

For critics, the delay comes at a cost. “Years of tolerating big tech’s tax avoidance have helped subsidize the hollowing-out of our public sphere,” said Heike Raab, chair of the SPD Media Commission. “A digital tax strengthens diversity and pluralism in Germany’s media landscape, and with them, democracy.”

What can be done?

According to the Fair Tax Foundation, tax avoidance doesn’t just drain public services of revenue. It also distorts competition, holds back productivity and deepens inequality.

To close the gap, the organization is calling for measures including an EU-wide digital levy that would cover online advertising and cloud services, among other things. It says the EU must also make sure companies cannot shift revenue from one country to another through complex arrangements to avoid taxes they owe.

The organization also wants governments to be allowed to take companies’ tax behavior into account when awarding public contracts. And it is pushing for stricter transparency rules that would require companies to disclose the taxes they pay in every country where they operate.