Der Berliner Geschichtswissenschaftler Henrik Schönemann hat Inhalte auf neuen US-Regierungsseiten unter den Domains dei.gov und waste.gov entdeckt, die offenbar noch nicht an die Öffentlichkeit gelangen sollten. Bereits am 5. Februar hatte die Nachrichtenagentur Reuters über die Registrierung der beiden Domains durch das Weiße Haus berichtet.
Laut dem Bericht könnten die Domains dazu dienen, die Agenda von Donald Trump und Elon Musks „DOGE“ gegen angeblich verschwenderische Staatsausgaben und gegen Diversität voranzutreiben. Die Abkürzung DEI steht für Diversity, Equity, Inclusion. Der Name der entsprechenden Domain bezieht sich vermutlich auf ein Dekret Donald Trumps vom 20. Januar, wonach vermeintlich verschwenderische Ausgaben gestoppt werden sollen.
Die Entdeckung Schönemanns könnte die in dem Reuters-Bericht getätigte Vermutung bestätigen. Der Wissenschaftler entdeckte den Inhalt von dei.gov/waste.gov mit Hilfe einer Software, die US-Regierungswebseiten unter der .gov-Domain auf Veränderungen scannt. Kurz nachdem Schönemann die Inhalte aufgespürt hatte, wurde der Zugriff beschränkt. Die Inhalte sind nun passwortgeschützt.
Eine Liste der „Verschwendung“
Auf den beiden Seiten mit dem gleichen Inhalt tauchte für kurze Zeit eine lange Liste von angeblichen Staatsausgaben auf, die bereits durch den Domainnamen waste.gov als „Verschwendung” dargestellt werden. Waste bedeutet übersetzt so viel wie Müll, Abfall oder auch Verschwendung.
Die in der Liste veröffentlichten Zahlen und Behauptungen haben wir nicht unabhängig überprüfen können. Bei den Angaben könnte es sich auch um gezielte Desinformation handeln. Die Liste könnte die Trump-Regierung etwa dazu nutzen, um ihren administrativen Putsch zu legitimieren.
Henrik Schönemann vermutet, dass die US-Regierung mit der Liste zum Beispiel eine Kampagne starten könnte. „Es sind nicht mehr nur Einzelpersonen, Fernsehsender und Social Media“, so der Wissenschaftler, „sondern jetzt kommt das Geraune auch von offiziellen Regierungswebseiten.“
So habe die Biden-Regierung laut der Liste 500 Millionen US-Dollar für „Umweltgerechtigkeits”-Berater ausgegeben. Weitere Millionenbeträge sollen in LGBTQ+ -Programme, eine malaysische Dating-App oder sogar eine mit al-Qaida verbundene Gruppierung geflossen sein. Auch die Förderung einer „Sesamstraßen”-Produktion im Irak im Wert von 20 Millionen US-Dollar führt die Liste auf.
Viele Fragen offen
Am 11. Februar war die Liste, die wir im Volltext veröffentlichen, für nur etwa 30 Minuten online zu finden.
Die Webseiten dei.gov und waste.gov wurden am 4. Februar 2025 registriert. Derzeit verweist die Domain dei.gov auf waste.gov. Gehosted werden die Seiten bei dem Privatunternehmen Automattic, die als regierungsbeliefernde Firma in den USA zugelassen ist. In einer aktuellen Jobausschreibung sucht Automattic nach Bewerber:innen, die gezielt Regierungsaufträge akquirieren. Geschäftsführer des Unternehmens ist Matt Mullenweg, der auch Initiator und leitender Entwickler des Web-Publishing-Systems WordPress ist.
Die Zusammenstellung der angeblichen Ausgaben folgt auffällig genau jenen Narrativen, die Elon Musk in den vergangenen Monaten unter anderem auf seiner Plattform X (ehemals Twitter) verbreitet hat. Musk hatte sich wiederholt gegen Diversity-Programme, Klimaschutzinitiativen und die Förderung von LGBTQ+-Projekten ausgesprochen.
Ob Musk hinter der geleakten Liste steckt oder ob diese in Verbindung mit einer breitangelegten Kampagne steht, ist derzeit unklar. Auf eine kurzfristige Presseanfrage haben das Weiße Hause und Elon Musk noch nicht reagiert.
Das Medienhaus Correctiv hat diese Recherche redaktionell und investigativ unterstützt.
Die Liste
Liste von der Webseite dei.gov, abgerufen am 11. Februar 2025
- $78,000 to Palestinian activist group whose chairman was photographed attending an anniversary event celebrating the founding of the Popular Front for the Liberation of the Palestine terrorist group
- $1 Million for foreign DEI programs, including ‘indigenous language technology’ in Guatemala, per non-public funding docs reviewed by WFB
- Nearly $1 million to Hamas-linked charity that hosted terrorist leader’s son, per report from the Middle East Forum’s Focus on Western Islamism
- $3.4 million for Malaysian drug-fueled gay sex app
- $5 million for effort to treat eating disorders by “affirming” LGBTQIA+ patients’ sexual orientation and gender claims
- $1.5 million to address address racial, ethnic and income-based differences in vasectomy knowledge.
- $38.7 million annually for DEI work in addition to the roughly $30 million it spends on its Office of Minority Health
- Over $1 million on video game to help LGBTQ youth stop “binge drinking”
- Up to $3 million to defund the police advocacy group to pursue “climate justice” for convicts
- Nearly $500 million for Biden admin’s “environmental justice” advisors
- $50 million to a coalition that includes an “immigrant justice” group that pushes voter registration for traditionally Democrat-leaning demographics
- FEMA doled out $12 million in May 2023 to push “equity” and prioritize communities with high concentrations of racial and sexual minorities. Then, after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, fmr. DHS Sec. Mayorkas claimed that FEMA did not have the funds to make it through hurricane season
- The Biden administration’s 2022-2026 FEMA strategic plan listed “equity” as one of its top goals, with the agency also emphasizing “racial justice” trainings and funding DEI studies
- June study from Arizona State University found the Pentagon had turned into a “vast DEI bureaucracy” under the Biden administration, requesting a $114.7 million budget for DEI projects in FY 2024
- DoD Education Activity (DoDEA) approved a $2 million consulting contract for “equity”-focused management consulting firm BCT Partners to create an “action plan” for Pentagon-run schools
- $500,000 for research on “indigenous knowledge” – “a pseudoscience that posits native Indians possess unique insights into the workings of the universe”
- Over $100 million between 2021 and 2024 on education programs related to “restorative justice, social-emotional learning and DEI”
- Instituted an “equity action plan” in 2023 to “advanc[e] equity for historically marginalized and underserved communities”
- Funded performances of play “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes,” in which God is bisexual and communists are good, in North Macedonia
- Disbursed $15,000 to “queer” Muslim writers in India
- Shelled out tens of thousands to create army of 2,500 LGBTQI+ allies
- $1.6 million for the “Nancy Pelosi Fellowship Program” to diversify America’s diplomats
- Sponsored a set of $10,000 grants to “uplift transgender” youth in Peru via a ballroom dancing program
- Funded 31 programs across 23 countries to engage in “hip-hop diplomacy,” to promote “democratic values, boost climate activism and promote diversity”
- Provided $70,000 grant to produce a DEI musical in Ireland
- $500,000 to “expand atheism” in Nepal
- $25,000 to transgender opera in Colombia
- $2.5 million to electric vehicles in Vietnam
- Gave $32,000 in funding for a Peruvian “LGBT comic book”
- Provided $1.5 million grant to “advance diversity equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities, by promoting economic empowerment of and opportunity for LGBTQI+ people in Serbia”
- $2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala
- $6 million to fund tourism in Egypt
- Spent $20 million on “Ahlan Simsim” – a new Sesame Street show in Iraq
- Over $4.5 million to “combat disinformation” in Kazakhstan
- Up to $10 million worth of USAID-funded meals went to al Qaeda-linked terrorist group the Nusra Front
- $500,000 to group that “empowers women” in attempt to solve sectarian violence in Israel just ten days before Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks
- Awarded nearly $25 million to Deloitte to promote green transportation in Georgia (the country)
- $4.67 million to EcoHealth Alliance – one of the key NGOs funding bat virus research at Wuhan Institute of Virology — in late 2021. Later refused to answer key questions about the funding.
- $20 million for the Strengthening Transparency and Accountability through Investigative Reporting program which used the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) as its implementing partner. The OCCRP was cited four times in the whistleblower letter that led to the Russiagate impeachment.
- USAID’s 2022-2030 climate strategy outlined a $150 billion “whole-of-Agency approach” to building an “equitable world with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions”
- $7.9 million to a project that would teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid “binary-gendered language”
- $1.1 million to an Armenian LGBT group.
- $1.2 million to the African Methodist Episcopal Church Service and Development Agency in Washington, DC to build “a state-of-the-art 440 seat auditorium”
- $1.3 million to Arab and Jewish photographers
- $1.5 million to promote LGBT advocacy in Jamaica.
- $1.5 million to “rebuild” the Cuban media ecosystem.
- $1.5 million for “art for inclusion of people with disabilities”
- $2 million to promote “LGBT equality through entrepreneurship…in developing Latin American countries.”
- $2.1 million so the BBC can strengthen the media ecosystem in Libya, “designed to value the diversity of of Libyan society”
- $2.3 million for “artisanal and small scale gold mining” in the Amazon.
- $2.5 million to promote “inclusion” in Vietnam.
- $3.9 million to LGBT causes in the Western Balkans
- $5.5 million to LGBT in Uganda.
- $6 million to advance LGBT in “priority countries around the world.”
- $6 million to “Transform Digital Spaces to Reflect Feminist Democratic Principles”
- $6.3 million to men who have sex with men in South Africa.
- $8.3 million for “USAID Education: Equity and Inclusion”
- Another $16.8 million to a separate group in Vietnam for “inclusion.”
- $15 million for “oral contraceptives and condoms” in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, per non-public congressional funding notice reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon (WFB)
- New York Post: “Biden’s Education Department shelled our $1B on DEI since 2021: report”
+ “Researchers unearthed some $490 million on DEI hiring efforts, $343 million on DEI programming and $170 million on DEI-related mental health, according to a study from Parents Defending Education (PDE), a conservative organization that rallies against what it deems ‘harmful agendas’ in the classroom.”
- Foundation for Economic Education: “Biden Administration Prioritizes ‘Wokeism,’ Critical Race Theory In Schools”
- Education Week: “Biden Administration Cites 1619 Project as Inspiration in History Grant Proposal”
+ On the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Harris and Biden’s Department of Education “issued a new rule” that attempts to redefine the word “women.”
+ This move has “opened sex-segregated spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, dorm rooms and single-sex admissions programs to anyone who identifies as a woman” and removed “commonsense” student protections in “campus sexual assault and harassment proceedings.”
- Hundreds of thousands for LGBT landmarks as US national parks remain billions of dollars behind on maintenance related to roads, buildings, and water systems
- Biden admin offered more than $800 Million in federal grants to use ‘indigenous knowledge’ – Native American pseudoscience – to solve issues ranging from drug abuse to climate change
- VA took at least a dozen actions aimed at bolstering DEI during the Biden-Harris administration while the number of homeless veterans increased and the amount of claims in the VA’s backlog grew from ~211,000 to ~378,000
- NASA has allocated roughly $10 million to grants advancing DEI and “environmental justice” since 2020
- In March 2022, the Department of Interior released a “Strategic Plan to Advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce,” that touted Department’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, and their “Equity Office Hours.”
- Following President Trump’s executive order on DEI at federal agencies, the ATF “quietly changing the job title of its former diversity officer… to ‘senior executive’ with the ATF.”
- ATF’s Fiscal Year 2024 Congressional Budget Submission: “Currently, the ATF’s newly formed Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI), in accordance with statute, is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) by supporting initiatives that sought to remove barriers to equal opportunity and ensuring the ATF’s workforce has meaningful opportunities to develop to their full potential.”
- The Department of Labor requested additional funding in 2023 for “The Chief Evaluation Office for a new rigorous interagency evaluation of actions aimed at improving Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, and Accessibility across the federal workforce,” more than $6.5 million “to restore employee benefits programs that will advance equity by specifically addressing how opportunities can be expanded for underserved communities and vulnerable populations,” and $5 million “to evaluate actions aimed at improving diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) within the federal workforce.”
- Fox News: “Starting in 2014 the FAA added a biographical questionnaire to the application process. Applicants with a lower aptitude in science got preference over applicants who had scored excellent in science. Applicants who had been unemployed for the previous three years got more points than licensed pilots got. In other words, the FAA actively searched for unqualified air traffic controllers. That is insane and they knew it was insane when they did it but they did it anyway. Today we obtained new information, it is an internal email written by an executive at the firm that devised the FAA’s biographical questionnaire. In that email, the executive admits that the test he devised has nothing to do with finding the best air traffic controllers. If you want good air traffic controllers, find people with experience, that was his advice. The FAA ignored this and used the biographical screen anyway. They didn’t care about finding the best air traffic controllers. Compared to diversity, your safety meant nothing to them.
- Fox Business: “FOX Business’ ‘Trouble in the Skies,’ a six month investigation of the FAA’s new hiring practices, uncovered changes that may put the nation’s flying public at risk as well as allegations that the newest air traffic control recruits had access to answers on a key test that helped them gain jobs with the FAA…Also uncovered was an FAA effort to promote diversity that discarded 3000 qualified college graduates with degrees in air traffic control despite their following FAA procedure and obtaining FAA accredited degrees.”
- Daily Signal: “In 2013, President Barack Obama-appointed FAA Administrator Michael Huerta deemed that these hiring standards had not produced a pleasing mix of air traffic controllers when it came to race and sex. He announced plans to ‘transform the [FAA] into a more diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects, understands, and relates to the diverse customers’ it serves…Among the questions asked are: ‘The number of high school sports I participated in was … ‘ ‘How would you describe your ideal job?’ ‘What has been the major cause of your failures?’ ‘More classmates would remember me as humble or dominant?’”
- Just the News: “‘Recently, the FAA completed a barrier analysis of the ATC occupation pursuant to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) Management Directive 715. As a result of the analysis, recommendations were identified that we are implementing to improve and streamline the selection of ATC candidates,’ an email sent by the FAA to CTI programs in 2013 reads…The barrier analysis found that the AT-SAT cognitive and skills-based test was a so-called ‘barrier’ to African Americans, Women
1 Ergänzungen
> „Umweltgerechtigkeits”-Berater
Wenn man sich so lange Zeit lässt, braucht man die auch. Wenn man nämlich keine Diligenz walten lässt, werden die zu zahlenden Entschädigungen alles Bisherige verblassen lassen. Nun kann man die Rule of Law offenbar einfach deaktivieren, dann hat man das Problem natürlich nicht mehr. Schlauer Schachzug, Joe!