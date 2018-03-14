„Mesh is in the air!“: Freifunk lädt zu Mai-Veranstaltung nach Berlin

Die Freifunk-Community lädt unter dem Motto „Mesh is in the air!“ vom 7. Mai bis zum 13. Mai nach Berlin, um die beiden Veranstaltungen „Wireless Battle of the Mesh v11 (#WBMv11)“ und das „Wireless Community Weekend 2018“ zusammenzulegen. Die Veranstaltung findet in der c-base statt.

The Wireless Battle of the Mesh v11 (#WBMv11) and the Wireless Community Weekend 2018 (#FFWCW18) will be meshed up and co-located in Berlin from May 07 to May 13, 2018. Since it is the 15th anniversary of the WCW, friends and fellows from across the globe celebrate together wireless mesh network technologies and ideas of community networking.

You can expect to meet with tech experts in mesh technologies, policy discussions, talks, hands on workshops, late night hacking sessions, measurement campaigns and an ongoing barbeque at the riverside. If you are a mesh networking enthusiast, community activist, or simply have an interest in wifi or dynamic routing protocols, you can’t miss this event!