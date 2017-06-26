Call for Papers: Fight for Your Digital Rights! – “Das ist Netzpolitik!”-Conference 2017

On the 1st of September, netzpolitik.org is going to celebrate its 13th birthday with its „Das ist Netzpolitik!“-conference and party in Berlin. There will be a comprehensive program tackling major upcoming issues and challenges for digital rights in Germany and Europe. We warmly invite you to participate and hand in your ideas.

We are pleased to announce: Our next and fourth “Das ist Netzpolitik!”-Conference will take place the 1st of September 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Just right after your holidays and in the height of the upcoming national elections, we will celebrate our birthday again with a conference and party. It has becoming a good tradition since we started the thing, celebrating our 10th birthday in 2014. Following enlightening talks, inspiring discussions, and an extraordinary party, we repeated the event in 2015 and 2016. Now, that we are celebrating our 13th birthday, we are internally referring to it with #13np.

This year, we will organize a comprehensive program in the Kosmos Kino with 2 halls. It will tackle major ongoing and upcoming social and political challenges related to digitization. We will discuss adequate political reactions – on national and European level – and provide overview over important issues for the next legislative period.

The tickets sale will start during the next 2 weeks, accompanied by the release of a first program overview. But as we are not only interested to get you folks together, but to learn from you and with you, we like to invite you to hand in your ideas on important digital rights talks and topics:

You are able to give an overview about current or upcoming digital rights debates? You are an expert for issues relevant to our community that have not been tackled adequately, yet? You are working on challenges that concern fundamental and civil rights in the digital transformation and want to explain it to a broader audience? There are many hot issues out there. We are interested in everything that could or should be relevant to netzpolitik.org-discussions in general. This includes intricate problems with no easy solutions, e. g. platform regulation, democratic smart city designs, or algorithms and machine learning and their challenges to justice, equality, or democratic control.

Finally, are we approaching the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution and how will it look like? When will machines speak to us and understand us – and will they disagree? Are we witnessing the robot apocalypse with all jobs taken over by machines, coordinated by platforms? How will the state react to the new level of digital opportunities and risks? Is there any chance for a responsible policy design, and under which conditions?

We are looking for contributions of 20 minutes. With good arguments, we can offer exceptions to the rule, with both shorter and longer slots. Thus, we ask you to hand in your ideas in plain text to cfp (ett) netzpolitik.org. Deadline is the 15th of Juli, but we are accepting contributions based on a rolling procedure – the earlier the better.

In the evening we will celebrate our birthday party with another program in another venue in Berlin. Details will be provided to the guests later on.