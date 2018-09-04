Offline Repression is Replicated Online

The number of individuals in prison around the world for raising their voices online is on the rise. In a 2018 report, Reporters Without Borders cited 141 incidents of imprisoned citizen journalists, including bloggers and technologists, and nine citizen journalists killed. Now that individuals can speak up without the need for institutions or gatekeepers, states choose the most direct way to take away their power: incarcerating them, and taking them offline.



JILLIAN C. YORK is a writer and activist whose work examines state and corporate censorship and its impact on culture and human rights. Based in Berlin, she is the Director for International Freedom of Expression at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a fellow at the Center for Internet & Human Rights at the European University Viadrina.

Jillian co-founded Onlinecensorship.org, an award-winning project that seeks to encourage companies to operate with greater transparency and accountability toward their users as they make decisions that regulate speech. She is a frequent public speaker and has written for a variety of publications including Buzzfeed, Motherboard, The Guardian, Quartz, The Washington Post, and Die Zeit, among others.



