Imagine the EU declares war on the internet and nobody turns up

Imagine Europe is passing the world’s worst censorship law and nobody cared. The EU is preparing to adopt new legislation on copyright which is far worse than ACTA in 2012: It includes an obligation for upload filters (Article 13) that would build a system where citizens face Internet platforms blocking the upload of their content, even if it is a perfectly legal use of copyrighted content.

It is high time to mobilise and fight for the deletion of Article 13! This talk explains how the EU proposal threatens human rights and the functioning of the internet.

Speaker: Joe McNamee