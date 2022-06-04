Die Konferenz
Auf der ersten Website ever steht geschrieben:
Seitdem ist eine Menge passiert. Es gibt Menschen, die würden sich dazu hinreißen lassen, die These aufzustellen: „Das Internet ist tot!“ Währenddessen versuchen sich andere, online einen Termin beim Bezirksamt zu klicken und die Datenschutzgrundverordnung zu verstehen. Leistungsschutzrecht und Uploadfilter stehen vor der Tür und verändern das Internet, wie wir es kannten. Vielleicht.
Nicht ganz seit der ersten Website [aber fast!!] berichtet netzpolitik.org über die wichtigsten netzpolitischen Themen, Ereignisse und Diskurse, ordnet ein und verteidigt Grund- und Verbraucherrechte. Bereits zum fünften Mal veranstaltet netzpolitik.org nun auch in diesem Jahr die „Das ist Netzpolitik!“-Konferenz, um einen Ort zu schaffen, an dem sich Menschen sowohl niedrigschwellig als auch hochdifferenziert zu netzpolitischen Themen austauschen können.
inform | defend | attack
In diesem Jahr wird netzpolitik.org in Kollaboration mit der Volksbühne in Berlin einen Tag lang das ganze Haus mit den relevantesten digitalen Themen unserer Zeit bespielen. Unter dem Motto „inform – defend – attack“ werden wir anschaulich aufzeigen, welche Themen und Ereignisse im vergangen Jahr die netzpolitischen Debatten besonders zum Glühen brachten, welche Themen endlich aus den Nischen geholt werden müssen und was uns in diesem Jahr netzpolitisch noch bevorsteht. Dabei wollen wir in diesem Jahr mehr als nur reden.
inform heißt es für die Tracks, in denen SpeakerInnen einen geballten Überblick geben zu den wichtigsten netzpolitischen Themen und einen Ausblick über das, was in Zukunft an Relevanz gewinnt. defend will euch fitmachen für digitale Selbstverteidigung. Ihr könnt z.B. lernen, wie ihr über das Freifunk-Netz das eigene Internet sicher mit den Nachbarn teilen und dabei die digitale Spaltung bekämpfen könnt. Wir werden mit euch Feinstaub-Sensoren basteln und euch zeigen, wie man das Informationsfreiheitsgesetz nutzen kann, um den Verwaltungen und Ministerien auf die Finger zu schauen. Hinter attack verbirgt sich ein illustres Show-Programm, das auf progressive und ungesehene Art netzpolitische Themen präsentieren wird.
Die Tickets erhaltet ihr regulär für 20 € über die Volksbühne Berlin. Ermäßigte Tickets gibt es für 10 €. Ein Nachweis für die Ermäßigung ist nicht nötig. Wir gehen davon aus, dass ihr eure Gründe habt, wenn ihr ein ermäßigtes Ticket erwerbt. Ein Business-Ticket für alle, deren Firma zahlt, ist natürlich auch für 50 € erhältlich. Und falls ihr noch mehr Geld zur Verfügung habt, würden wir uns natürlich freuen, wenn ihr ein Supporter-Ticket kauft.
Im Ticketpreis enthalten ist übrigens der Eintritt für die fette Tanztrojaner-Party im Anschluss an die Konferenz im Mensch Meier.
Exklusiv! Das Mysterium des Konferenznamens endlich aufgelöst
Please find the English version below.
The conference
It is written on the first website ever:
Since then, a lot has happened. Some would agree with the hypothesis: „The Internet is dead.“ Others, then again, try to get appointments at local administration online and to understand the General Data Protection Regulation. Ancillary copyright and upload filter are coming and will change the Internet as we knew it. Possibly.
Not quite since the ever first website [but almost!!], netzpolitik.org not only depicts and reports on the most important Internet policy issues, events and discussions, but advocates for the adaption of German and European legislation to the founding principles of the Internet. For the fifth time now, this year’s „Das ist Netzpolitik“-conference again wants to create a place where people can exchange ideas about Internet policy, both low-threshold and highly differentiated.
inform | defend | attack
This year, netzpolitik.org collaborates with the Volksbühne in order to shape Berlin’s most iconic theater for a whole day with the most relevant digital topics of our time. Under the motto „inform | defend | attack“ we will highlight topics and events which made Internet policies debates of the past year especially glowing, line out which topics must finally be taken out of the niches and foresee what we have to expect for the upcoming year. This year, we want to do more than just talk.
inform is the motto for the tracks in which speakers provide a concentrated overview of the most important Internet policy topics and will forecast what will become more relevant in the future. defend will make you fit for digital self-defence. For example, you can learn how to securely share your Internet with your neighbors by participating in the Freifunk network in order to fight the digital divide. Also, we will build fine-dust-detectors and show you how to make use of the German freedom of information law in order to put ministries and public agencies back under citizen’s control. attack will provide an illustrious show programme, presenting Internet policy issues in a progressive and unsighted way.
[In the next weeks, information about the programme and speakers will follow here. Until then you can try to find the various cat GIFs on the conference pages, also regularly updated. Promised!]
Regular tickets are available at the Volksbühne. Discounted tickets are available for 10€. Evidence for discount is not necessary. We assume that you have your reasons when purchasing a discounted ticket. A business ticket for anyone whose company is paying is also available for € 50. And if you have more money available, we would of course be happy if you buy a supporter ticket.
By the way: the ticket price includes the entry to the huge netzpolitik.org party after the conference at the Mensch Meier club. [Infos will follow.]
If you have any question or press inquiry contact us about konferenz@netzpolitik.org
Auf der ersten Website ever steht geschrieben:
„The WorldWideWeb (W3) is a wide-area hypermedia information retrieval initiative aiming to give universal access to a large universe of documents.“
Nicht ganz seit der ersten Website [aber fast!!] berichtet netzpolitik.org über die wichtigsten netzpolitischen Themen, Ereignisse und Diskurse, ordnet ein und verteidigt Grund- und Verbraucherrechte. Bereits zum fünften Mal veranstaltet netzpolitik.org nun auch in diesem Jahr die „Das ist Netzpolitik!“-Konferenz, um einen Ort zu schaffen, an dem sich Menschen sowohl niedrigschwellig als auch hochdifferenziert zu netzpolitischen Themen austauschen können.
inform | defend | attack
In diesem Jahr wird netzpolitik.org in Kollaboration mit der Volksbühne in Berlin einen Tag lang das ganze Haus mit den relevantesten digitalen Themen unserer Zeit bespielen. Unter dem Motto „inform – defend – attack“ werden wir anschaulich aufzeigen, welche Themen und Ereignisse im vergangen Jahr die netzpolitischen Debatten besonders zum Glühen brachten, welche Themen endlich aus den Nischen geholt werden müssen und was uns in diesem Jahr netzpolitisch noch bevorsteht. Dabei wollen wir in diesem Jahr mehr als nur reden.
inform heißt es für die Tracks, in denen SpeakerInnen einen geballten Überblick geben zu den wichtigsten netzpolitischen Themen und einen Ausblick über das, was in Zukunft an Relevanz gewinnt. defend will euch fitmachen für digitale Selbstverteidigung. Ihr könnt z.B. lernen, wie ihr über das Freifunk-Netz das eigene Internet sicher mit den Nachbarn teilen und dabei die digitale Spaltung bekämpfen könnt. Wir werden mit euch Feinstaub-Sensoren basteln und euch zeigen, wie man das Informationsfreiheitsgesetz nutzen kann, um den Verwaltungen und Ministerien auf die Finger zu schauen. Hinter attack verbirgt sich ein illustres Show-Programm, das auf progressive und ungesehene Art netzpolitische Themen präsentieren wird.
Die Tickets erhaltet ihr regulär für 20 € über die Volksbühne Berlin. Ermäßigte Tickets gibt es für 10 €. Ein Nachweis für die Ermäßigung ist nicht nötig. Wir gehen davon aus, dass ihr eure Gründe habt, wenn ihr ein ermäßigtes Ticket erwerbt. Ein Business-Ticket für alle, deren Firma zahlt, ist natürlich auch für 50 € erhältlich. Und falls ihr noch mehr Geld zur Verfügung habt, würden wir uns natürlich freuen, wenn ihr ein Supporter-Ticket kauft.
Im Ticketpreis enthalten ist übrigens der Eintritt für die fette Tanztrojaner-Party im Anschluss an die Konferenz im Mensch Meier.
Exklusiv! Das Mysterium des Konferenznamens endlich aufgelöst
Please find the English version below.
The conference
It is written on the first website ever:
„The WorldWideWeb (W3) is a wide-area hypermedia information retrieval initiative aiming to give universal access to a large universe of documents.“
Not quite since the ever first website [but almost!!], netzpolitik.org not only depicts and reports on the most important Internet policy issues, events and discussions, but advocates for the adaption of German and European legislation to the founding principles of the Internet. For the fifth time now, this year’s „Das ist Netzpolitik“-conference again wants to create a place where people can exchange ideas about Internet policy, both low-threshold and highly differentiated.
inform | defend | attack
This year, netzpolitik.org collaborates with the Volksbühne in order to shape Berlin’s most iconic theater for a whole day with the most relevant digital topics of our time. Under the motto „inform | defend | attack“ we will highlight topics and events which made Internet policies debates of the past year especially glowing, line out which topics must finally be taken out of the niches and foresee what we have to expect for the upcoming year. This year, we want to do more than just talk.
inform is the motto for the tracks in which speakers provide a concentrated overview of the most important Internet policy topics and will forecast what will become more relevant in the future. defend will make you fit for digital self-defence. For example, you can learn how to securely share your Internet with your neighbors by participating in the Freifunk network in order to fight the digital divide. Also, we will build fine-dust-detectors and show you how to make use of the German freedom of information law in order to put ministries and public agencies back under citizen’s control. attack will provide an illustrious show programme, presenting Internet policy issues in a progressive and unsighted way.
[In the next weeks, information about the programme and speakers will follow here. Until then you can try to find the various cat GIFs on the conference pages, also regularly updated. Promised!]
Regular tickets are available at the Volksbühne. Discounted tickets are available for 10€. Evidence for discount is not necessary. We assume that you have your reasons when purchasing a discounted ticket. A business ticket for anyone whose company is paying is also available for € 50. And if you have more money available, we would of course be happy if you buy a supporter ticket.
By the way: the ticket price includes the entry to the huge netzpolitik.org party after the conference at the Mensch Meier club. [Infos will follow.]